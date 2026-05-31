Maggie O'Farrell Turns to Family Roots in New Post‑Famine Novel Land

Derry‑born author Maggie O'Farrell reveals how a hidden map sketch led to her forthcoming novel Land, a story set in post‑Famine western Ireland that blends archival research with fictional narratives about her ancestors, the Ordnance Survey, and the lingering scars of colonisation. The interview also covers her rejection of an OBE and reflections on the Oscars after her film‑adaptation nomination.

Maggie O'Farrell, the Derry‑born author best known for her novel Hamnet, has emerged from a whirlwind Oscars season to focus on her next project, a new novel titled Land.

The book, which draws on O'Farrell's own family history, is set on a rugged western peninsula in post‑Famine Ireland and follows the lives of surveyors, emigrants and the scarred landscape that bears the memory of a generation of violence and displacement. While attending the Oscars as a nominee for best adapted screenplay, O'Farrell reflected on the surreal nature of the ceremony, describing it as "completely bonkers" and noting that it was the first time she has spoken publicly about her forthcoming work.

She explained that the publicity tour for Land is the first interview she has given about the book, and that she enjoys the promotional side of a writer's life because it lets her "talk to people about books". The genesis of Land lay in a chance discovery of a tiny, almost invisible painting on a map that had hung in O'Farrell's parents' house for years.

While photographing a map drawn by her great‑grandfather Liam, the son of Tomás-an Irish labourer employed by the Ordnance Survey after the Great Famine-she enlarged the image on her phone and realized the map contained a hidden vignette: a British redcoat beside a theodolite, with Tomás's signature tucked in the margin. The find sparked a months‑long research rabbit hole that took O'Farrell into archives in Edinburgh and Dublin, where she traced her great‑great‑grandfather's work for the Ordnance Survey, a project run by the British army that began in 1848.

She described the experience of reading the painstaking survey notes as "astonishing" and "beautiful", especially a line that called a ruined castle "much injured by time and the hand of man". The novel blends documented facts-workhouse registers, coffin‑ship lists, emigration records-with imagined narratives about characters such as Enda and Rose, the sisters of Liam, creating a tapestry that captures both the brutal reality of the era and the lyrical possibilities of fiction.

In the interview, conducted over herbal tea and three scones in the bar of Dublin's Merrion Hotel, O'Farrell also touched on more personal matters. She explained why she declined an OBE, stating that she did not want the British Empire to be part of her name, and she recalled the lingering impact of childhood encephalitis on her life and writing.

She spoke about her upbringing, noting that she was born four months after Bloody Sunday and left Ireland at the age of two when her father took a university post in Wales, a move prompted by the Troubles. Despite having lived abroad for most of her life, she remains connected to Irish history and culture, a connection that informs the themes of separation, reunion, restraint and freedom that run through Land.

O'Farrell acknowledged the ethical challenges of writing about the Famine, citing Colm Tóibín's question, "How do you write about the Famine?

" She resolved to avoid drawing a strict line between fact and fiction, allowing the novel to stand as a work of imagination rooted in an unsettling but vital historical truth. Land arrives at a moment when O'Farrell's literary career is at a peak, with two of her earlier novels already in the pipeline for film adaptation.

While the novel is anchored in meticulous research-she uncovered her ancestor's signature, traced his movements from Ireland to Scotland, and examined the original Ordnance Survey maps first drawn in 1824-it is ultimately a story that expands beyond genealogy to contemplate the broader consequences of colonisation, forced migration and the silence that follows massive social upheaval. O'Farrell hopes the book will offer readers a sense of the "huge vacancy" left by the missing records of countless lives, inviting them to imagine the human experiences that lie between the stark entries in official documents.

The novel promises to be a richly textured exploration of Irish identity, memory and the stubborn resilience of a landscape that continues to hold the imprint of its troubled past





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