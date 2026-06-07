Maia Dunphy on Motherhood, Career Pressure, and the Award That Changed Everything

In a heartfelt conversation, Maia Dunphy discusses the challenges of balancing a broadcasting career with motherhood, the pressure she felt after winning a major award and discovering her pregnancy, and her journey toward accepting that she could only focus on one thing at a time.

Broadcaster and author Maia Dunphy has opened up about the intense pressures of balancing motherhood with a demanding career, revealing a period during which she felt she was failing at everything.

In a candid interview, she shared the personal story behind a seemingly simple object-a babygro her son wore home from the hospital-which she brought to symbolize a pivotal chapter in her life. This item, she explained, was chosen not to impress but to honestly represent a time of profound transition. Around the same period, Dunphy had completed two standalone documentaries and two miniseries of her own and was riding a wave of professional recognition.

She had just won Tatler's Woman of the Year for Entertainment award following the broadcast of her second series. The very next day, she discovered she was pregnant. That news, she said, changed everything. Simultaneously, she was offered a breakfast radio show that would have required her to be on air by 5:30 each morning.

With her marriage having ended and having recently returned from London, she felt she simply could not make those early hours work while caring for an infant. The 49-year-old admitted she placed enormous pressure on herself, trying to juggle every aspect of her life. I tied myself up in knots, she recalled.

I often felt like I was failing at everything-like I wasn't being a great mum, I had let myself down in my career, and I was almost letting other women down as well. Eventually, she reached a turning point. She decided to focus on doing one thing really well: motherhood. Looking back, she expressed regret that she hadn't been more upfront about needing flexibility.

She wished she had said, I can't make this work right now or can we work around it? but instead she worried about being labeled the person with child care issues. Despite the high honor the award once represented, she now jokes it serves a very different purpose in her home.

Elsewhere in the programme, Dunphy admitted that curating items for a Museum of Me segment proved more emotional than she anticipated, underscoring how deeply her identity has been reshaped by both personal and professional transitions





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