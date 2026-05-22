Major Blaze Hits Cherrymore Kitchens in Donegal Town

A major fire broke out at Cherrymore Kitchens in Donegal Town, forcing the premises to remain closed as owners assess the damage. The fire has been extinguished and local diversions have been lifted.

A major blaze broke out at the family-run Cherrymore Kitchens retail premises in Donegal Town overnight forcing the premises to remain closed as owners assess the extent of the damage.

The R267 was closed overnight at Tullyearl roundabout on the outskirts of Donegal town. Local diversions that were in place have now been lifted, according to gardai and the fire has been extinguished. A statement from Cherrymore Kitchens said that its Donegal Town premises will remain closed while they assess the extent of the damage. Most importantly, they want to reassure everyone that no personnel were on-site at the time, and everyone is safe.

They also want to voice their immense gratitude to their neighbour Shane and all the team at Donegal Waste for their incredible support during this incident. Cherrymore Kitchens is a family-run business, recognised as one of the leading suppliers of kitchens to the trade and retail markets throughout Ireland. The kitchen manufacturer's headquarters is located at its Donegal Town facility. The business also has showrooms in Castlebar, Co Mayo and Oranmore, Co Galway.

Ballybofey and Stranorlar Chamber of Commerce issued a statement saying its thoughts were with the family-owned business. They said it was especially devastating, as this year marked Cherrymore Kitchens and Bedrooms' 30th anniversary, and it employs many people. The Chamber described the facility as one of the most advanced and modern factories in the whole of Ireland. They concluded that they as a chamber will do their utmost to help in any way they can





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Cherrymore Kitchens Donegal Town Fire Business Ireland

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