Major Dublin Traffic Closures and Transit Disruptions for EU Presidency Meetings

Dublin faces significant transport disruptions next week due to EU presidency meetings. An Garda Síochána is implementing the largest security operation in state history.

Dublin will experience severe public transport and road closures next week to accommodate two major European Union presidency meetings. The policing and security operation organized by An Garda Síochána represents the largest security undertaking in the history of the State. These critical diplomatic events are scheduled to take place on Thursday, November 14th, and Friday, November 15th, requiring extensive measures to ensure the safety of international dignitaries.

European Political Community Meeting Details

The European Political Community will host a formal meeting of heads of state and government from across Europe on Thursday at the Convention Centre Dublin. The diplomatic schedule includes a formal dinner held at the National Gallery of Ireland on the evening of November 14th. Following the main summit, an informal meeting of heads of state or government of the European Union will convene at the Convention Centre on Friday.

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Security Zones and Road Closures Plan

A comprehensive security zone will be enforced around the Convention Centre starting Tuesday morning, November 12th. During this period, no cycling, walking, or vehicular access will be permitted within the designated area. North Wall Quay will be completely closed to both traffic and pedestrians from 7am on Tuesday until Friday evening.

East and west traffic movements will be diverted from approach roads to North Wall Quay. On Wednesday, November 13th, a security cordon will be established around the National Gallery of Ireland beginning at 7am. This restriction includes physical barriers and strict parking prohibitions to secure the venue for the evening dinner.

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A wider security cordon and extended traffic management zone will surround the Convention Centre from 8pm on Wednesday until Friday evening. This measure includes the closure of the Samuel Beckett Bridge to all vehicular traffic. Traffic movements will be restricted within an area bounded by Amiens Street, Seville Place, Sheriff Street Upper, and North Wall Quay.

Residents and businesses located within these restricted zones will be permitted access, although they must undergo security checks. From 7am until midnight on Thursday, a traffic management cordon will be established around the National Gallery of Ireland. Restricted traffic movements will be enforced within the area bounded by Baggot Street, Fitzwilliam Street, Merrion Square North, Clare Street, and Kildare Street.

Public Transport and Bus Route Disruptions

The National Transport Authority has confirmed that many bus routes in central Dublin will be disrupted from Tuesday through Friday. Additionally, several Luas Red Line services will face cancellations or diversions during the event period. The Mayor Square and Spencer Dock Luas stops will be closed for the duration of the security operations.

Bus services will be diverted from the quays east of the Custom House from November 10th to November 13th. Stops and termini for buses in the Connolly area and the southeast city centre will be directly affected by these changes. Furthermore, bus services will be diverted from Merrion Square on both Thursday and Friday.

From 8pm on Wednesday, the Luas Red Line will continue to operate a normal service to The Point stop at the 3Arena. However, Mayor Square and Spencer Dock stops will remain closed. The Luas Red Line will not operate east of Busáras or Connolly on Thursday and Friday.

Dublin Bus has announced that it will operate more than 130 routes around Dublin. However, a very large number of these services will be affected over the course of several days. The National Transport Authority emphasizes that travel by private car, bus, bicycle, and on foot will all be impacted by these measures.

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Commuter Advice and 3Arena Concert Access

All Irish Rail services will continue to operate normally, but some diversions will be in place for customers traveling to and from Docklands Station. The M50 motorway and the Dublin Tunnel are not expected to be directly affected by the disruptions. Dublin City Council advises commuters to consider their choice of transport and to use public transport, walking, or cycling if possible.

Residents and workers are encouraged to minimize their car use as much as possible during this time to reduce congestion. For those attending events at the 3Arena, Niall Horan is scheduled to play four concerts on November 9th, 10th, 12th, and 13th. These concerts will proceed as scheduled despite the surrounding transport disruptions.

There will be restrictions on approach routes to the 3Arena, including no east or west traffic on North Wall Quay from November 10th to 13th. Vehicles can access the venue along Seville Place, Sheriff Street Upper, East Wall Road, and across the Tom Clarke Toll Bridge at all times. Luas operations will continue as normal on Tuesday.

There will be no Luas services to the 3Arena before Niall Horan's concerts on Thursday and Friday. Following the concerts on these days, a limited Luas service will operate west from The Point stop. No pedestrian access will be available along North Wall Quay on Thursday and Friday.

Pedestrians accessing the 3Arena before and after events should use Amiens Street, Seville Place, Spencer Dock Bridge, Sheriff Street Upper, and North Wall Avenue. Additional traffic and parking restrictions will be implemented on roads within Dublin city centre near Merrion Square and the docklands from 7am until late on Thursday evening. Significant road closures can also be expected from 3pm to 7pm on Thursday.