Major Irish Customs Seizure Nets Drugs, Illicit Tobacco, Alcohol, and Counterfeit Goods Worth Over €214,000

Customs officials in Ireland have seized drugs, tobacco, alcohol, and counterfeit goods with a total value exceeding €214,000 during intelligence-led operations at Dublin, the Midlands, and Rosslare Europort. The seizures included mitragynine, butane honey oil, herbal cannabis, and various other narcotics, along with illicit alcohol and tobacco products. Additionally, 195 counterfeit items from major brands were confiscated, highlighting efforts to combat intellectual property theft and protect state revenue.

Irish customs officers have conducted a series of successful operations targeting illegal consignments entering the country, resulting in the seizure of significant quantities of drugs, illicit tobacco, alcohol, and counterfeit goods .

The operations, which took place over the past 14 days at key locations including Dublin, the Midlands, and Rosslare Europort, were driven by intelligence and risk-profiling measures. Among the contraband recovered were 1.9 kilograms of mitragynine, valued at over €38,600; 1.5 kilograms of butane honey oil, worth more than €31,000; and various illicit drugs including cannabis oil, resin, edibles, heroin, synthetic cannabinoids, assorted tablets, cannabinoid vape liquids, MDMA, and amphetamine, with a total estimated value exceeding €42,500.

Additionally, 10.5 kilograms of herbal cannabis, valued at over €92,500, were intercepted thanks to the assistance of a detector dog named Ciara. The parcels originated from several countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and France, and were destined for various addresses nationwide. The seizures extended beyond narcotics to include tobacco and alcohol products.

Customs uncovered a range of tobacco items, including brands such as Sobranie, Manitou, Hookah, Amber Leaf Tobacco, Yellow Tobacco, Lambert and Butler, Marlboro Gold, Septwolves, Pride, Camel, Tangiers, Musth, Panepol, Darkside, and Terea. The total value of these tobacco products was estimated at €21,400, representing a potential loss to the exchequer of over €15,000 due to unpaid duties and taxes.

In the alcohol category, officials seized wine, spirits, unlabelled unidentified alcohol, and beer products valued at €18,600, with a potential exchequer loss exceeding €10,000. These findings highlight the ongoing efforts to combat the illicit trade in excise goods that deprives the state of revenue. A major component of the operation focused on counterfeit merchandise, with 195 fake items seized and appraised at €62,000. These goods infringed upon intellectual property rights and bore the branding of numerous high-end labels.

The rights holders confirmed the counterfeit nature of items featuring logos and designs from Adidas, Asics, Balenciaga, Canada Goose, Casa Blanca, Chanel, Corteiz, CRTZ, Fear of God, Lacoste, Louis Vuitton, Moncler, New Balance, Nike, On Cloud, Polo, Puma, Ralph Lauren, Ray Ban, Saint Laurent, Stone Island, Umbro, Zadig & Voltaire, Alo, Christian Dior, Coach, Cortez, Dsquared, Essentials, Hermes, Hugo Boss, Maison Margiella, Michael Kors, New Era, Off White, Prada, Supreme, Timberland, and Yves Saint Laurent. The combined efforts underscore the multi-faceted nature of modern customs enforcement, tackling not only traditional narcotics but also sophisticated networks smuggling counterfeit fashion and consumer goods, which undermine legitimate businesses and consumer safety.

These operations demonstrate the continued vigilance of authorities in protecting public health, economic interests, and intellectual property rights





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Customs Seizure Ireland Drugs Illicit Tobacco Counterfeit Goods Intellectual Property Rosslare Europort Mitragynine Butane Honey Oil Herbal Cannabis Detector Dog Excise Evasion

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