The warehouse, containing emergency shelter materials, including sleeping mats and hygiene kits, was destroyed on Wednesday. The supplies were destined to be distributed to displaced and war-affected people in frontline areas in Ukraine. The EU is moving towards the idea of talking to Russia but needs to decide on a representative and mandate. Trump accuses his opponents of treason. The US blames opposition for the Ukraine drone attack. The Irish Army crew beat the US military team. The Met Office forecast indicates hot temperatures next week in Ireland.

Rescuers work near a damaged residential building following an air attack in Dnipro, Ukraine , on Thursday. The warehouse, which contained emergency shelter materials , including sleeping mats and hygiene kits, was destroyed on Wednesday, and two people were killed, according to UNCHR Representative in Kyiv Bernadette Castel-Hollingworth.

The supplies were destined to be distributed to displaced and war-affected people in frontline areas in Ukraine, and their destruction deprives people of critical assistance at a time of significant need as forced displacement and evacuations continue from frontline regions, according to UNHCR. It is significant for us, because it is the first time that a UNHCR facility is being targeted or attacked, said Castel-Hollingworth.

EU moves toward the idea of talking to Russia but needs to decide on envoy and mandate. Trump accuses his opponents of treason. But it's clear who the real traitor is. Last week, two clearly marked UN convoys with humanitarian workers were hit by drones: one truck was delivering aid in the Dnipropetrovsk region, while a convoy on the way to Ostriv in the Kherson region was also targeted, UNHCR said.

The Kremlin on Friday accused Ukraine of carrying out a monstrous crime after Russian officials said an overnight Ukrainian drone attack on a Luhansk region college had killed at least four people and left 35 children wounded. Photographs and video released by the Russian authorities showed rescue workers carry a man on a stretcher out of the rubble, severely damaged buildings, one of which appeared to have partially collapsed, and fires still burning.

I saw first hand the grotesque violence Israel uses to deal with flotilla activists. Company urged to pay €50K in compensation to woman sacked after complaining of manager's behavior.

'It was embarrassing for them': Irish Army crew beats US military teams at their own game. Temperatures could reach 25 degrees early next week, Met Éireann says. Conor Murray: Nienaber's Springbok defense may not matter against an all-out Bordeaux attack





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