Major Sports Event Schedule Nov 14-22: Las Vegas GP and ATP Finals

The sports calendar is packed with high-profile events from Nov 14 to Nov 22, featuring the Las Vegas Grand Prix, ATP Finals in Turin, and the Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton.

The global sports landscape is set for an intense week running from November 14 to November 22, headlined by the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, the ATP Finals in Turin, and the Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton. Broadcast giants including Sky Sports, TNT Sports, and Disney Plus will deliver comprehensive coverage of these major international competitions to viewers across multiple territories.

Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Schedule

The Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix takes center stage with practice sessions beginning on November 20 and continuing through the race day on Sunday, November 22. Coverage commences on Sky Sports F1 from midnight on Friday, November 20, for the initial practice sessions. Saturday, November 21, features both practice and qualifying from 0:15 am, providing fans with extensive track action before the main event.

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The pinnacle of the weekend arrives on Sunday, November 22, with the main race broadcast on Sky Sports F1 starting from 2:30 am. This event marks a critical point in the Formula 1 calendar, drawing global attention to the streets of Las Vegas as drivers compete for crucial championship points under the city lights.

ATP Finals and Darts Action

The season-ending ATP Finals tennis championship features the top eight singles players and top eight doubles teams in Turin, running from November 15 to November 22. Sky Sports Tennis provides extensive coverage, with daily broadcasts scheduled from 10:30 am to 3:00 pm and again from 5:00 pm to 9:30 pm. This tournament serves as the grand finale for the men's professional tennis circuit, showcasing the sport's elite competitors.

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Simultaneously, the Grand Slam of Darts brings together champions and finalists from across PDC tournaments in Wolverhampton. The event takes place from November 14 to November 22, with Sky Sports Plus airing daily sessions from 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm. This prestigious darts competition offers a high-stakes environment for the world's best throwers to vie for the title.

Football and Rugby Fixtures

Football action is diverse, featuring the UEFA Women's Champions League on Disney Plus with matches including Chelsea versus PSG and Barcelona versus Servette Chênois on Wednesday, November 18. The Men's Nations League also sees significant activity, with Switzerland playing Scotland on BBC 2 on Monday, November 16, and Hungary facing Northern Ireland on BBC 1 and Virgin Media Three on Tuesday, November 17.

Rugby union delivers major international test matches, notably Ireland versus South Africa on ITV and Virgin Media on Saturday, November 21. The Six Nations Championship continues on Saturday with England playing New Zealand and France facing Argentina, while the English Premiership features Bristol against Bath on TNT Sports 1 on Friday, November 20.

Additional Golf and Snooker Events

Golf enthusiasts have multiple options with the RSM Classic on Sky Sports Golf from 1:30 pm to 8:00 pm and the LPGA Group Tour Championship on Sky Sports Mix from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm. Snooker fans can follow the Riyadh Championship on TNT Sports 3, with sessions running from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm and 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm, offering daily high-level matches.

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UFC returns to TNT Sports 1 from 6:00 pm on Saturday, November 21, with the main event featuring Jiri Prochazka against Navajo Stirling in Qatar. This diverse schedule ensures that sports fans have continuous access to premium content across tennis, darts, football, rugby, golf, snooker, and mixed martial arts throughout the week.