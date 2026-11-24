Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim defends Myanmar repatriation strategy following ICJ genocide ruling, citing financial burdens and failed resettlement talks with Turkey.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim confirmed on Tuesday that Malaysia will maintain its diplomatic engagement with the Myanmar military-backed government to facilitate the repatriation of refugees. This stance was announced shortly after the United Nations' highest court issued a landmark ruling last week declaring that the 2017 security force crackdown on the Rohingya ethnic minority constituted genocide.

ICJ Ruling and Diplomatic Engagement

The International Court of Justice ruling mandated measures to guarantee a safe and dignified return for those fleeing persecution in Myanmar. Anwar stated that his recent engagements with former junta chief and current president Min Aung Hlaing align with this judicial directive. The Prime Minister emphasized that these diplomatic interactions are designed to safeguard Malaysia's national interests while adhering to international legal obligations.

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Malaysia hosted Min Aung Hlaing last month to discuss the logistical framework for repatriating thousands of Myanmar nationals. This move drew sharp criticism from human rights organizations, which argued that engaging with the military-led government risks legitimizing a regime accused of severe human rights abuses. Critics also highlighted the ongoing civil war in Myanmar, posing significant safety risks for those being returned to their homeland.

Financial Burden and Resettlement Failures

Anwar acknowledged that many asylum seekers in Malaysia are victims of atrocities committed by the Myanmar regime. However, he asserted that the Malaysian state can no longer sustain the financial burden of hosting these populations. Efforts to resettle refugees in third countries have largely failed, leading the government to prioritize direct repatriation over alternative solutions.

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The Prime Minister told parliament that inviting Min Aung Hlaing to Malaysia has helped resolve the repatriation issue, noting that Myanmar authorities have provided assurances that returnees will not face harm. Despite the criticism, Anwar insisted that Malaysia has not abandoned its principles of upholding the rights of the people of Myanmar. The government remains supportive of a peace plan brokered between Myanmar's military and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Repatriation Scale and Refugee Statistics

As of August, UNHCR data registered 225,740 refugees and asylum seekers in Malaysia, with approximately 90 percent originating from Myanmar. The Malaysian government has expressed increasing frustration with this demographic presence, citing both financial strain and security concerns. Since January, Malaysia has returned more than 10,000 Myanmar nationals to their country.

It remains unclear if any Rohingya individuals were among those previously returned. Anwar announced a new phase of repatriation, stating that Malaysia plans to send back another 1,500 Myanmar nationals. This operation will utilize three navy vessels sent by Myanmar on December 6 and December 7. The scale of this operation highlights the government's urgent need to reduce the refugee population.

Failed Resettlement Talks with Turkey

International efforts to relocate Rohingya refugees face significant setbacks, as Turkey recently denied readiness to accept the population. Anwar reported that Ankara firmly declined Malaysia's request to resettle Rohingya refugees through a proposed skills training program. Turkey stated it is not prepared to take on additional responsibilities while hosting approximately four million refugees from other nations.

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This development follows a confusing sequence where Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had initially proposed the resettlement plan on his Facebook page. The announcement was subsequently removed without explanation, casting doubt on the feasibility of third-country resettlement. Anwar clarified that Zahid's request was part of broader efforts to reduce refugee numbers, but the lack of international support leaves repatriation as the primary remaining option.

The government's decision to proceed with repatriation despite the genocide ruling underscores the complex balance between humanitarian obligations and domestic stability. With no viable alternatives for resettlement emerging, Malaysia continues to navigate the delicate diplomatic and security challenges posed by the refugee crisis.