South Africa hooker Malcolm Marx is nominated for the 2026 World Rugby men's player of the year award after winning in 2025, with Springboks team-mate Ox Nche also shortlisted.

South Africa hooker Malcolm Marx has been nominated for the World Rugby men's player of the year award for a second consecutive year after winning the 2025 edition.

Marx, who recently rejoined the Bulls, is joined on the four-strong shortlist by Springboks team-mate Ox Nche. The other nominees are New Zealand centre Jordie Barrett and France winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey, the only northern hemisphere player included. Marx was also nominated for the award in 2018. All Blacks Richie McCaw and Beauden Barrett are the only players to have previously won the award in back-to-back years.

Also read Lewis Moody Inspires England Rugby Victory Over New Zealand

Barrett and Nche Seek Historic Wins

Barrett now hopes to join his brother Beauden on the list of New Zealanders who have won it after a fine year for club and country. Nche is bidding to become the first prop ever to win the award and to make it three consecutive World Rugby player of the year honours for South Africa. The 31-year-old front-rower has enjoyed another strong season for the Springboks.

Advertisement

France's Bielle-Biarrey scored a record nine tries in this year's Six Nations as France claimed back-to-back titles. That included four in the crucial final match against England at Twickenham. The 23-year-old Bordeaux winger is now just eight tries shy of Brian O'Driscoll's record of 26 Six Nations tries. His French team-mates Fabian Brau-Boirie and Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang have been shortlisted for the breakthrough player of the year award.

South Africa's Paul de Villiers and Japan's Ryunosuke Ito complete the breakthrough player shortlist. Five players are also in the running for the try of the year award. French captain Antoine Dupont is nominated for his try against Scotland in the Six Nations, while Henry Pollock is nominated for his try for England against Fiji during the Nations Championship southern series. Peter Lakai's try for the All Blacks during their second Bledisloe Cup Test against the Wallabies is also nominated.

Breakthrough Player Shortlist Announced

Pita-Gus Sowakula's try for Fiji in their Nations Championship defeat to Wales and Raffaele Storti's effort for Portugal in their win over Tonga in the Nations Cup complete the list. The winners, in addition to the coach of the year and the recipients of the Rugby for All awards, will be announced during the Nations Championship finals at Twickenham this weekend. South Africa have made seven changes for the Nations Championship final against France.

The shortlist confirms another strong year for South African rugby, with two Springboks in contention for the top men's prize. Marx will aim to emulate McCaw and Beauden Barrett by retaining the award. Nche's presence on the list highlights the growing recognition for front-row forwards in a competition traditionally dominated by backs and loose forwards. No prop has ever won the award.

Advertisement

Bielle-Biarrey and Barrett Highlight Nominees

Bielle-Biarrey's nomination caps a remarkable Six Nations campaign in which he set a new record for tries in a single edition of the championship. His four-try haul against England at Twickenham was a standout performance. Barrett's nomination follows a strong season for club and country after his move from Leinster. He will hope to follow in the footsteps of his brother Beauden, a two-time winner of the award.

The awards ceremony will bring together the leading names in the international game at Twickenham. The coach of the year and Rugby for All awards will also be presented on the same night.