Man, 38, found dead in north Dublin after alleged row

The details of the lethal episode that led to the death of David O'Mahony, 38, are unclear at this time. The article mentions an alleged headlock situation, where a relative of the victim may have accidentally caused his death while trying to break up a disagreement.

David O'Mahony was found dead in a house in Artane, north Dublin on Saturday, after an alleged row. His pals said he was an 'always happy' person and dedicated Shelbourne FC fan.

The Garda are investigating if a man in his 60s intervened and put him in a headlock. It seems accidental. The arrested man has been released without charge. A file will be prepared for the DPP and a postmortem is to be conducted.

Investigations are ongoing. A friend described David as 'always positive, always happy' and a 'great friend' who made many people happy





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