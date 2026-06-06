Man Abandons Wife for Biological Mother After Reunion, Citing Genetic Sexual Attraction

A man adopted at birth reconnects with his biological mother after thirty years, leading to a sexual relationship that dissolves his marriage. The pair defend their bond as 'Genetic Sexual Attraction' despite legal prohibitions against incest and public outrage.

A married man, adopted at birth, stunned his family and subsequently the entire nation when he chose to abandon his wife and embark on a sexual relationship with his biological mother .

Kim West, now in her 50s, gave birth to her son Ben Ford while she was a 19-year-old student studying in California. Unable to care for him, she put the baby up for adoption a week later before returning to the UK. Over three decades passed without any contact between them.

However, in 2013, Ben, who was married and residing in Colorado, decided to search for his biological parents, successfully locating Kim and writing her a letter. What began as just letters and phone calls rapidly escalated, and by 2014 they arranged to meet face-to-face, a meeting that would alter everything. Kim and Ben crossed a boundary most would deem unthinkable. They became sexually involved almost instantly.

Ben later confessed that the encounters were so "mind-blowing" that he ended up telling his then-wife, Victoria, that he could no longer be intimate with her unless he imagined she was his mother. Kim stated: "(Victoria) was welcoming, yet I couldn't warm to her. I felt a growing sense of competition and when Ben touched her I felt jealous.

"I became even more aware of the fact that she thought I was spending too much time with Ben. She would constantly call him when we were together.

"Eventually, he admitted she was giving him grief about spending time with me. 'She calls you mummy girlfriend' he said. " Just days after the affair started, Ben came clean about everything. Shortly afterwards, he abandoned his marriage and relocated to live with Kim in Michigan.

Their romance sparked fury when it emerged publicly, particularly as consensual incest between adults constitutes a serious offence under Michigan law. If charged, the couple could have been sentenced to up to 15 years behind bars and lifelong registration as sex offenders. Article continues below Despite the fierce criticism, the pair maintained their relationship wasn't technically incest.

They argued it was something termed "Genetic Sexual Attraction", a disputed concept proposing that relatives meeting for the first time as adults may experience sexual attraction owing to absent bonding during infancy. Kim dismissed the incest label entirely, declaring they were "meant to be together". Ben stated he never viewed her as a mother, only as a sexual partner.

The justification has faced widespread condemnation from specialists, yet the couple remained defiant, even asserting they wished to wed and start a family together





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Incest Genetic Sexual Attraction Adoption Reunion Biological Mother Marital Abandonment

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