Man Accused of Attempted Murder of Three Children Pleads Not Guilty

Riad Bouchaker (52) of no fixed abode has pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of two girls and one boy, and assault causing serious harm to a care worker. The court heard that Bouchaker told gardai he purchased a knife after becoming upset about a social welfare payment, but claimed he was 'sick and not in the right state of mind' at the time.

A man accused of the attempted murder of three children in Dublin city centre has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Riad Bouchaker (52) of no fixed abode appeared in court and denied the attempted murder of two girls and one boy, as well as assault causing serious harm to a care worker.

The court heard that Bouchaker told gardai he purchased a knife after becoming upset about a social welfare payment, but claimed he was 'sick and not in the right state of mind' at the time. Prosecuting Counsel Karl Finnegan SC told the jury that the State will argue that Bouchaker intended to murder the children, citing evidence of his use of a knife, selecting the children, and targeting their upper body, neck, chest, and head areas.

The jury heard from the mother of a then five-year-old girl who was left critical after being stabbed in the chest during the incident outside a creche. The mother told the court how she 'ran' up O'Connell Street and saw the accused man being taken into an ambulance. She then saw emergency responders working on her daughter, who had stopped breathing and had no pulse recorded at the time.

The mother of the girl, now aged eight, said her daughter is in a wheelchair, is non-verbal, and needs to be sedated at times. The court heard that the little girl was taken to Temple Street Hospital and was brought into surgery. The mother told the court that it was after an hour that her daughter had been in the theatre, and the medical team was trying to control the blood loss and regain life into her.

Bouchaker also pleaded not guilty to three counts of assault causing harm to two other young children and a passerby, as well as one count of the production of a knife





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Riad Bouchaker Attempted Murder Dublin City Centre Knife Attack Care Worker Assault

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