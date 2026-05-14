Man and woman arrested in Dublin 8 drug seizure

A man and a woman have been arrested and drugs worth approximately €198,000 seized following searches carried out by Gardaí in Dublin 8 as part of Operation Tara. The operation involved searches of a residential property by members attached to the DMR South Central Drug Unit.

A man and a woman have been arrested and drugs worth approximately €198,000 seized following searches carried out by Gardaí in Dublin 8 as part of Operation Tara .

The operation, conducted yesterday, involved searches of a residential property by members attached to the DMR South Central Drug Unit. During the searches, Gardai recovered approximately €175,000 worth of suspected alprazolam tablets and €23,000 worth of suspected cannabis. The seized drugs will now be sent for further analysis. In a statement, An Garda Siochana confirmed: "A man and a woman, both aged in their 40s, were arrested in connection with the seizure.

They are currently being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Garda stations in Dublin .

" Gardai also confirmed investigations are ongoing. Want to see more of the stories you love from the Irish Mirror? Making us your preferred source on Google means you’ll get more of our exclusives... To add Irish Mirror as a preferred source, simply click here





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Gardaí Operation Tara DMR South Central Drug Unit Arrested Seizure Suspected Alprazolam Tablets Suspected Cannabis Further Analysis Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 Garda Stations In Dublin Investigations Ongoing Irish Mirror

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