Man and Woman Charged After €620k Cannabis Seizure at Shannon Airport

Revenue officers at Shannon Airport seized 31kg of suspected cannabis, leading to the arrest and charging of a man and woman. Both are due in court on May 13, with investigations ongoing.

Revenue officers at Shannon Airport made a significant seizure of suspected herbal cannabis worth an estimated €620,000 on May 11. The operation, which targeted drug smuggling, resulted in the confiscation of approximately 31kg of the substance.

Following the seizure, a man in his 30s and a woman in her 40s were arrested by members of the Clare Divisional Drugs Unit of An Garda Siochana. Both individuals were detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a local Garda station. After being formally charged, they are set to appear before Ennis District Court on Wednesday, May 13, at 10:30 am.

The confiscated drugs have been sent to Forensic Science Ireland for further analysis as part of the ongoing investigation. This bust highlights the continued efforts of Irish authorities to curb drug trafficking through key entry points such as Shannon Airport. The operation was carried out in accordance with standard procedures, and the seized substances will be thoroughly examined to determine their exact nature and potential market value.

The arrests and subsequent court appearance underscore the legal repercussions for those involved in drug-related crimes. As the case unfolds, further developments will likely be made public through official channels





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Drug Seizure Cannabis Shannon Airport Arrest Ennis District Court

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