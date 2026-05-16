Man and woman killed in Donegal road crash

Four people have been injured in a road accident on the N15 in Birchhill, Co Donegal, resulting in the death of two people travelling in one of the vehicles.

A man in his 20s and a man in his 30s, who were travelling in one of the vehicles, were pronounced dead at the scene, gardaí said in a statement.

Four other people were injured in the incident that occurred on the N15 in Birchhill, Co Donegal, shortly after 2pm. Two other occupants of the same vehicle, a woman in her 20s and a man in his 20s, were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital. Their injuries are believed to be non life-threatening





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Road Accident N15 In Birchhill Co Donegal Four Injured Fatality Vehicle Crash Two Pronounced Dead At The Scene

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