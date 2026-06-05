Man appears in court on charges of assault causing harm and violent disorder in connection with Qayyum Balogun's death

A 25-year-old man, Joshua Brodericks, has appeared in court on charges of assault causing harm and violent disorder in connection with the investigation into the death of Qayyum Balogun. The court heard that Brodericks faces four charges, including assaulting a man named Oreoluwa Amosu and a woman named Chloe Scannell on Grafton Street. He also faces two counts of violent disorder, with the court hearing that he committed violent disorder on Clarendon Street and Grafton Street alongside unnamed individuals.

A 25-year-old man, Joshua Brodericks , appeared in court on charges of assault causing harm and violent disorder in connection with the investigation into the death of Qayyum Balogun .

Brodericks, who was allegedly part of a '14 man pack' that chased Balogun, faces four charges, including assaulting a man named Oreoluwa Amosu and a woman named Chloe Scannell on Grafton Street. He also faces two counts of violent disorder, with the court hearing that he committed violent disorder on Clarendon Street and Grafton Street alongside unnamed individuals.

The arresting garda, Will McCarthy, told the court that he arrested Brodericks on Thursday evening, and a bail application was made, which was contested by An Garda Síochána in the 'strongest possible terms'. Judge Peter White approved bail under strict conditions, noting that the charges do not relate directly to Balogun or his death.

The court also heard that 29 houses built without planning permission must be removed, and a row has broken out over the Rotunda Hospital's plan to stop public-only consultants offering private maternity care. The hospital has resisted the plan, citing concerns over patient choice and prestige





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Joshua Brodericks Qayyum Balogun Assault Causing Harm Violent Disorder Rotunda Hospital Private Maternity Care

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