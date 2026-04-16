Man Arrested After Alleged Garda Assault and Vehicle Ramming; Driver Still Sought

A man was arrested following an incident in Monaghan where he allegedly assaulted a Garda officer, then fled. Later, a car he was a passenger in rammed a Garda patrol vehicle, injuring two officers. The search for the driver is ongoing.

A dramatic pursuit and subsequent arrest unfolded in County Monaghan after a man, initially sought for allegedly assaulting a Garda officer, was apprehended following a vehicle ramming incident that left two officers injured. The events began around 11:30 AM on Thursday when plain clothes Gardaí, conducting a patrol in Monaghan, stopped to speak with a man in his 20s. During this encounter, the individual reportedly became aggressive and allegedly assaulted one of the officers.

He then fled the scene on foot, disappearing into nearby fields, prompting an immediate search operation. Despite extensive efforts, the suspect was not located at that time. The situation escalated further shortly after 1 PM when a Garda patrol vehicle, operating on the R184 road near Tullycorbett, north of Ballybay, was deliberately rammed by a car bearing Northern Ireland registration plates. The Audi vehicle collided with the patrol car, causing it to sustain damage and resulting in injuries to the two Gardaí inside, a male and a female officer. Following the collision, two individuals exited the Audi and fled the scene, triggering another urgent search of the surrounding rural area. Law enforcement authorities have since confirmed the arrest of a man believed to be the passenger of the rammed vehicle and also implicated in the earlier alleged assault on the Garda. However, the search for the driver of the Audi remains active and ongoing. The driver is described as a male in his 20s, of medium height and build, and was last seen wearing a dark grey tracksuit top with matching grey tracksuit bottoms. Both injured Gardaí have been transported to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda for medical assessment and treatment. The coordinated search operation involves a significant deployment of resources. Frontline uniformed Gardaí, alongside plain clothes officers from the Louth, Cavan, and Monaghan Garda Divisions, are actively participating. Reinforcements from Regional Armed Support Units and the Garda Air Support Unit have also been deployed to aid in the apprehension of the fleeing driver. Authorities are appealing to the public for any information or sightings of the described individual. Anyone who may have witnessed anything relevant or has seen the suspect is urged to contact An Garda Síochána immediately by dialing emergency numbers 999 or 112, or by reaching out to Monaghan Garda Station directly at 047 77200. The incident highlights the persistent challenges faced by law enforcement in responding to violent crime and apprehending suspects who pose a significant risk to public safety and the safety of officers. The swift response and continued efforts demonstrate the commitment of An Garda Síochána to ensuring accountability and maintaining order





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Garda Assault Vehicle Ramming Police Pursuit Monaghan Crime Officer Injuries

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