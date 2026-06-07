Man Arrested After Serious Assault on Portarlington Main Street

A man in his sixties was seriously assaulted on Main Street in Portarlington, Co. Laois, in the early hours of Sunday morning and rushed to Dublin hospital. A suspect in his forties has been arrested and is being questioned as Gardaí appeal for witnesses and any video footage from the area between 12:45am and 1:30am on June 7th, 2026.

An assault occurred on Main Street in Portarlington , County Laois , Ireland, in the early hours of Sunday, June 7th, 2026. The incident took place at approximately 1:15am and involved a male victim, who is in his sixties.

Emergency services responded to the scene and the victim was transported to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin for treatment of his injuries. The severity of the assault has been described by authorities as serious. Following initial investigations, Gardaí (Irish police) arrested a suspect, a man in his forties. The arrest was made under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, which allows for detention for the purpose of questioning.

The suspect is currently being interviewed by detectives at a Garda station in the Laois area. Authorities have issued a public appeal for witnesses and information pertaining to the attack. Specifically, they are seeking anyone who was in the vicinity of Main Street, Portarlington, between 12:45am and 1:30am on the morning in question. They are particularly interested in obtaining any video footage that may have captured the incident or the surrounding area, including dash-cam recordings from vehicles.

Members of the public with information are encouraged to contact Portlaoise Garda Station directly by phone at (057) 867 4100. Alternatively, they can use the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 to provide information anonymously. Information can also be submitted at any local Garda station. The investigation is ongoing and Gardaí are urging anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or has any relevant details to come forward





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Assault Portarlington Laois Gardaí Hospital Arrest Witness Appeal Dash-Cam Footage

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