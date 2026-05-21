Man Arrested, Charges Recommended in Relation to 2009 Murder

The Garda Serious Crime Review Team has submitted a file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions after a two-year investigation, leading to the arrest of a suspect and recommendation of charges. The case involves the unsolved murder of a 38-year-old man who was found brutally stabbed to death. The case remains ongoing with the DPP awaiting the final decision.

The Irish Mirror has learned that officers with the Garda Serious Crime Review Team submitted a file to the DPP earlier this year - and have made recommendations to charge a man in relation to the horrific 2009 killing.

Gardai have finally sent a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in relation to the long unsolved murder of a 38-year-old man who would have turned 43 this week is believed to have been brutally stabbed to death on September 22, 2009 - before those responsible moved his body to the mountains, where he lay undiscovered until January 2010. Officers have now recommended that charges be brought after a man was arrested in relation to the murder two years ago - but the final say will be with the DPP. A decision is awaited





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Murder Garda S’Erious Crime Review Team Director Of Public Prosecutions Unsolved Crime Ireland

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