Gardaí arrested a suspect in Co Cork following a high-speed chase that saw a stolen patrol car ram into an officer, causing serious injury during rush hour traffic.

Gardaí in County Cork arrested a suspect in his 20s following a dangerous vehicle theft and chase that left a fellow officer requiring hospital treatment. The incident began shortly before 7am outside the Carrigtwohill Garda station where the suspect stole a patrol car, causing significant damage to the station yard.

Stolen Vehicle Incident Unfolds

The suspect allegedly smashed the back window of an unmarked vehicle and then rammed another parked patrol car in the station yard before driving off. He proceeded to the Midleton Garda station, where he activated the sirens in an apparent attempt to provoke a police pursuit. Units from Cobh and Midleton Garda stations responded to the scene after receiving reports of the stolen vehicle and the suspicious activity at the local station.

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High-Speed Chase on National Road

The stolen vehicle was spotted driving on the wrong side of the N25 near the Cobh Cross junction just outside Carrigtwohill. A Garda patrol car attempted to intercept the suspect, but the driver rammed the official vehicle at high speed. The impact injured the Garda driver, who is in his 40s, necessitating immediate medical attention for serious trauma sustained during the collision.

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Medical Response and Arrest Details

Emergency services transported the injured officer to Cork University Hospital for assessment and treatment of injuries sustained during the violent encounter. The suspect was apprehended by Gardaí in the Carrigtwohill area shortly after the chase concluded. He was taken into custody and is currently being held at Midleton Garda station while investigations into the incident continue.

Police Condemn Rush Hour Danger

A Garda source emphasized the severity of the situation, noting that the incident occurred during peak commuting hours. With hundreds of motorists using the East Cork Parkway, the suspect driving the wrong way on the major artery nearly resulted in multiple fatalities or severe injuries to innocent civilians.