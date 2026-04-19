Man Arrested in Galway After Discarding Cash and Found With Cocaine

A 36-year-old man has been arrested in Galway city after allegedly throwing over €20,000 in cash at motorists and being found in possession of €10,000 worth of cocaine. He faces charges for public order offenses, drug possession, and theft.

A 36-year-old man is scheduled to appear in court following his arrest in Galway city. Gardaí responded to reports of a man discarding a significant sum of cash at the Skerrit Roundabout on the Old Dublin Road on Saturday.

Upon arrival, officers encountered the individual, who was under the influence of intoxicants. He was apprehended for public order offenses. A subsequent search of the man revealed approximately €10,000 worth of cocaine.

Furthermore, gardaí successfully recovered over €20,000 in cash, which had been handed back by motorists who had received it from the suspect. It is understood that the man will face charges related to both drug possession and theft offenses imminently.

The arrested individual was transported to a local garda station where he was questioned extensively. Following the interview, he was formally charged last night with multiple drug and theft-related offenses. He is expected to appear before Galway District Court later today to answer these charges.

This incident adds to a series of recent criminal activities reported in the region, highlighting ongoing challenges for law enforcement. The recovery of the substantial sum of cash and the seizure of illegal drugs represent a significant intervention by the gardaí.

The investigation continues to examine the full scope of the man's alleged activities and any potential accomplices.





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