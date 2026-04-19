Man Arrested in Galway After Distributing Cash and Found With Drugs

A 36-year-old man was arrested in Galway for public order offences and drug possession after allegedly throwing over €20,000 in cash to motorists. Gardaí recovered the cash and found cocaine on his person. He is due to appear in court on drug and theft charges.

A 36-year-old man is scheduled to appear in court in Galway following his arrest on Saturday. Gardaí responded to reports of a man distributing a significant sum of money, exceeding €20,000, to passing motorists at the Skerrit Roundabout on the Old Dublin Road.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the individual to be under the influence of intoxicants and subsequently arrested him for public order offences. A search of the man revealed he was in possession of approximately €10,000 worth of cocaine.

In addition to the drugs, gardaí successfully recovered over €20,000 in cash, which had been handed back by concerned motorists. The man is expected to face charges related to both drug possession and theft offences later today.

This incident occurred amidst separate investigations into a businessman in Listowel who reported a theft of €120,000. The businessman was preparing to deposit the cash, along with a laptop, into a bank on Thursday morning when the bag containing both items was snatched from his car in Clieveragh.

Gardaí in Listowel launched an immediate investigation, utilising CCTV footage from the area to identify a suspect and another individual of interest. They located the discarded laptop and €2,000 in a ditch. Both items were sent for forensic examination for fingerprints and DNA evidence.

The suspect arrested in Galway, after being questioned at a local garda station, was charged last night with drug and theft offences and is due before the Galway court. The contrast between the two incidents, one involving public intoxication and drug possession alongside recovered cash, and the other a sophisticated theft of a large sum, highlights the diverse nature of criminal activity being addressed by An Garda Síochána.





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Galway Drug Possession Theft Public Order Offences Arrest

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Man Arrested in Galway After Discarding Cash and Found With CocaineA 36-year-old man has been arrested in Galway city after allegedly throwing over €20,000 in cash at motorists and being found in possession of €10,000 worth of cocaine. He faces charges for public order offenses, drug possession, and theft.

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