Man Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Murder After Toddler Falls into Crocodile Enclosure at UK Zoo

A three-year-old boy is in critical but stable condition after falling into a crocodile enclosure at Johnson's of Old Hurst zoo in Cambridgeshire. A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon, prompting a police investigation and closure of the zoo's Tropical House. Authorities are speaking with witnesses and urging the public to avoid speculation.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a three-year-old boy fell into a crocodile enclosure at a zoo in Cambridgeshire, UK.

The incident occurred at Johnson's of Old Hurst, a family-run farm attraction that includes a zoo, butcher's shop, farm shop, tea room, and steakhouse. Cambridgeshire Police responded to reports of the incident at 1:24 PM on Thursday, finding that the toddler had sustained serious injuries from the encounter. The boy was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, where he remains in critical but stable condition. Specially trained officers are supporting the family at the hospital.

Detective Inspector Verity McCann stated that investigators are speaking with witnesses who were at the zoo at the time to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident. The police are treating this as a critical incident and a live criminal investigation. The arrested man is currently in custody, and authorities have urged the public to refrain from speculation on social media while the investigation proceeds. The zoo's Tropical House, where the crocodile enclosure is located, has been closed until further notice.

In a statement released on social media, Johnson's of Old Hurst expressed their thoughts and prayers for the boy and his family, and requested that inquiries be directed to Cambridgeshire Police. Ben Obese-Jecty, the Member of Parliament for Huntingdon, confirmed he has been liaising with senior officers at Gold Command, emphasizing the seriousness of the situation. He called on the public to avoid spreading unverified information online and to await updates from the police.

Alastair Torrance, deputy chairman of Old Hurst Parish Council, expressed deep sympathy for the child and family, describing the event as absolutely terrible. Johnson's of Old Hurst began as a farming business and evolved over the years to include a zoo, which now houses over 100 animals including lions, tigers, sloth bears, capybaras, meerkats, and crocodiles.

According to a blog post on the zoo's website, the crocodiles were originally kept to dispose of waste meat from the butchery, but they eventually became the foundation for the zoo. The crocodile enclosure is located in a converted cattle barn, featuring metal-fenced elevated walkways that overlook large pools of water surrounded by tropical vegetation.

The zoo offers various experiences, including a crocodile feeding session for 80 pounds and a lion feeding experience for 100 pounds, as well as activities for children to assist zookeepers with smaller animals. The incident has raised questions about safety protocols at the facility, although no official comment has been made on the specifics of what led to the child entering the enclosure. Cambridgeshire County Council expressed condolences but declined to comment further due to the ongoing police investigation.

The zoo continues to operate other areas, but the Tropical House remains closed as authorities gather evidence and review security measures. The community in Old Hurst has been shaken by the event, with many expressing shock and concern on social media. The family of the boy has requested privacy, and police have not released further details about the arrested man or the exact nature of the allegations.

The investigation is expected to involve a thorough examination of the enclosure's barriers and supervision protocols. This case highlights the potential dangers of animal encounters in zoos, particularly when children are involved. As the boy fights for his recovery, the legal process will unfold, with the suspect likely to appear in court in the coming days. The police have assured the public that they are working diligently to establish the facts and ensure justice is served.

Updates are expected as the investigation progresses, and the zoo's management has pledged full cooperation with authorities. The incident serves as a somber reminder of the need for stringent safety standards in attractions that feature dangerous wildlife





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