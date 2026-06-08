Man Arrested Over Fatal Stabbing Dies in Garda Custody

Lee McDonnell, 34, arrested for bail breaches, dies in Dublin Garda station after becoming unresponsive. He was a suspect in the fatal stabbing of Thomas Griffin, who jumped into the Liffey after an attack. McDonnell had a long criminal record and was implicated in the gangland murder of Gary Carey.

A 34-year-old man died in a Dublin Garda station on Saturday after being arrested for breaching bail conditions, with his death now under investigation by the Garda and the policing watchdog.

Lee McDonnell, from Ballyfermot, had been arrested and was being held when he became unresponsive and later died. The incident is linked to the fatal stabbing of Thomas Griffin (31) at the War Memorial Gardens in Islandbridge on Saturday, May 30th. On that day, McDonnell allegedly slashed Griffin, who then jumped into the River Liffey and swam across in an attempt to escape his attacker.

Griffin managed to reach the opposite bank near Chapelizod Road but lost consciousness after leaving the water. Paramedics treated him at the scene before rushing him to St James's Hospital, where he later died. Griffin's death has been under investigation for the past week, with McDonnell initially treated as a suspect.

However, investigators do not believe Griffin died from knife injuries, and the case is not being treated as murder. McDonnell was well known to Gardaí since his teenage years, possessing a criminal record with over 100 convictions. His criminal activities often involved chaotic and violent crimes. He was also a suspect in the gangland murder of Gary Carey in 2022.

Carey, aged 41, was shot multiple times in the car park of the Hilton Hotel in Kilmainham, Dublin 8, on June 24th of that year. He had been using the hotel gym before the attack. Two men chased Carey through the car park and shot him. Gardaí believe McDonnell was one of the gunmen.

A file on the Carey murder, which followed two previous attempts on his life, was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions, who recommended charging McDonnell. However, no formal charge had been made before McDonnell's death in custody. In 2015, McDonnell escaped from custody while serving a nine-year sentence for aggravated burglary. The burglary involved breaking into a house, beating a man with the butt of a replica gun, and stealing his car.

Later that day, he used the stolen car to rob a petrol station, again beating the shopkeeper with the replica gun. In December of that year, while being escorted back to prison after a medical appointment, prison officers stopped their van at Macari's chipper in Inchicore to get him food. McDonnell slipped out of his handcuffs, opened the prison van door through a window, and fled. He was recaptured five weeks later after a foot chase in Clondalkin.

During his time in prison, he was involved in repeated violent incidents and was often transferred between jails for his own safety. The Garda and the policing watchdog are now investigating the circumstances of McDonnell's death, while the investigation into Griffin's death continues. The sequence of events has cast a shadow over the community, raising questions about the handling of suspects and the broader implications of violent crime in Dublin





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Lee Mcdonnell Thomas Griffin Fatal Stabbing Garda Custody Gangland Murder

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