Man assaults neighbor over mistaken belief she was sheltering sex offender

A Dublin man who violently attacked his neighbor after wrongly accusing her of harboring a sex offender received a suspended sentence. The court heard that Troy Spratt, heavily intoxicated, choked the victim and smashed her car. Despite his extensive criminal history, the judge suspended the three-year sentence, imposing strict conditions including compensation and drug testing.

A man who launched a terrifying attack on his neighbour, believing she was sheltering a sex offender , was given a suspended three-year sentence in the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

The victim, Sinead Singleton, was approached at her front door by Troy Spratt (32) on June 9th, 2024. Spratt, who was highly intoxicated, immediately grabbed her by the throat and slammed her against a wall, causing her to bang her head. Two bystanders intervened and pulled him away, but he returned and used a hatchet to smash the windows of a car parked at the property and jumped on its roof, denting it.

The victim called gardaí, and it took three officers to arrest Spratt, who was spitting and kicking. He had 68 previous convictions, mainly for theft and public order offences, but no history of violent crime. Judge Ronan Munroe described Spratt's actions as those of "a mad man" and noted that the victim experienced violence in her own home, a place where she deserves to be safe.

However, the judge suspended the sentence in full for five years after considering mitigating factors, including Spratt's guilty plea, expressions of remorse, character references, and the fact that the victim herself had spoken up for him. He ordered Spratt to pay €4,000 in compensation and to undergo urine analysis at his own expense as required. The victim stated in a written impact statement that the incident left her with anxiety.

The court heard the attack stemmed from a mistaken belief that the house contained a person involved in sexual offending, which was entirely false. There were no prior issues between Spratt and the victim





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