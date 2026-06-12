Man Charged in Connection with Fatal Stabbing of Student in Dublin

Joshua Brodericks appeared in court facing charges related to the death of Qayyum Balogun, who was chased and stabbed by a gang in Dublin. The assault charge concerning Balogun was withdrawn, while other charges remain pending.

A court case continues for Joshua Brodericks , 25, charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of student Qayyum Balogun , 21, in Dublin city centre. Balogun died after being chased by a gang and stabbed in an unprovoked attack on June 1st. Brodericks faces charges of assault causing harm to two individuals and violent disorder .

The assault charge related to the deceased was withdrawn. Judge Mark O'Connell remanded Brodericks on continuing bail to September 18th for the Director of Public Prosecutions to issue directions. Garda William McCarthy alleged the incident was a "frenzied rampage" with Brodericks leading a gang of 14 that chased Balogun. The group, staying in rented accommodation in Dublin 4, had attended a bank holiday gig and an after-party.

After Brodericks was removed from the venue following an argument, the gang allegedly chased Balogun, who had no prior interaction with them. Balogun fell and was attacked by six people. It is alleged Brodericks did not use a weapon but was physically involved throughout. He is also accused of instigating violence against another person on Grafton Street.

Several suspects remain at large. The case highlights ongoing violence and the complex legal process in such incidents





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Dublin Stabbing Qayyum Balogun Joshua Brodericks Violent Disorder Garda Investigation Court Case

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