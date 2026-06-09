Man Charged with Attempted Murder in Belfast Knife Attack

A 30-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a knife attack in Belfast. The victim remains in a serious condition in hospital, and police have launched a critical incident in response to the attack.

A 30-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of the Belfast knife attack has been charged with attempted murder . The accused, who is Sudanese, is also charged with possession of an article with a blade or point in a public place and making threats to kill.

The victim, a man in his 40s, remained in a serious condition in hospital on Tuesday, receiving treatment for serious eye, face, and back wounds. Police commanders and political leaders have appealed for calm amid concerns that anti-immigration protests planned in Northern Ireland on Tuesday evening could turn violent.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has launched a critical incident in response to the attack, which was captured on video and appears to show a man stabbing at the victim's head and neck while he was lying on the ground. The video also shows people, including one with a hurling stick, intervening to stop the man attacking the victim in the Kinnaird Avenue residential area, close to the busy Antrim Road in north Belfast





IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Belfast Knife Attack Attempted Murder Anti-Immigration Protests Police Service Of Northern Ireland Critical Incident

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Stabbing in North Belfast Leaves One Man Hospitalized, One ArrestedA serious stabbing incident occurred on Kinnaird Avenue in north Belfast late Monday night, resulting in one man being hospitalized with serious injuries and another taken into police custody. Police maintain a strong presence at the scene and are appealing for witnesses and any dash cam or CCTV footage.

Read more »

Man Critical After Brutal Knife Attack in North BelfastA man remains in critical condition following a violent stabbing on Kinnaird Avenue, North Belfast. A suspect is in custody after members of the public intervened. Local councillors condemned the attack and called for community safety measures.

Read more »

Man Stabbed in North Belfast Attack, Investigation UnderwayA man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in a horrific attack in north Belfast. The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) is investigating the incident and has urged anyone with information to come forward. The attack has left the community shaken and people are seeking reassurance about their safety.

Read more »

Man Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Murder in BelfastA man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a brutal knife attack in Belfast, leaving another man fighting for his life.

Read more »