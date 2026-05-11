Man charged with five counts of attempted murder in Arnold hit-and-run that injured three football club members.

A man has been charged with five counts of attempted murder following a hit-and-run that injured three people from a local football club in Arnold town centre. The victim injured in the incident is fighting for his life in the hospital.

A man has been charged with five counts of attempted murder following a hit-and-run in Arnold town centre that injured three people from a local football club , with one in critical condition.

A 40-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. The car was abandoned at the scene and the driver fled on foot. Three members of Woodthorpe Park Rangers FC were struck by a car, one in a critical condition. The club is asking for respect and privacy as they grieve.

Nottinghamshire Police are asking for dashcam, CCTV, doorbell, or mobile phone footage to assist with their investigation





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Crime Football Hit And Run Accidents Hit-And-Run Attempted Murder Football Club Woodthorpe Park Rangers Nottinghamshire Senior League Emergency Services Police Investigation

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