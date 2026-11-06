Man Charged With Murder of Carrie Mullane in Co Fermanagh

A 35-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Limerick mother Carrie Mullane, missing since October 10th. Police are appealing for boat and campervan sightings.

Detectives investigating the disappearance and suspected murder of Carrie Mullane, a mother of four from Limerick, have charged a 35-year-old man with her murder. The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) made the charge public on Friday in connection with the case in Co Fermanagh. The accused man is due to appear in court in Dungannon on Saturday morning, where he faces a charge of murder and a second charge of preventing the lawful burial of a corpse.

Earlier on Friday, before the murder charge was announced, police released photographs of a van and a boat that they believe may be linked to Carrie Mullane's disappearance. Carrie Mullane, who is also known by her maiden name Noonan, is 39 years old. Police have been searching for her since officers were made aware of her disappearance on October 29th, but they have not yet established where she is.

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How Police Traced Carrie Mullane's Final Movements

Carrie Mullane was last seen in Northern Ireland after travelling to Enniskillen from Limerick on October 10th. The last confirmed sighting of her was on the Saturday night of October 10th, when she travelled by taxi from Enniskillen bus station on Wellington Road to Trasna Park at approximately 9pm. Det Superintendent Richard Thornton, from the PSNI Serious Crime Branch, said that her movements after that point are unknown.

Police believe Carrie Mullane came to harm shortly after arriving in Northern Ireland. Thornton said she had travelled to Enniskillen with a man known to her. Investigators say that establishing the movements of the campervan and the boat could provide crucial clues about what happened to her, and could help build a clearer picture of events after her arrival.

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Police Appeal for Boat and Campervan Sightings

The PSNI is asking the public to come forward with any sightings of the boat or the campervan shown in the released images. Police want to hear from anyone who saw either vehicle between the late hours of October 10th and November 1st. Officers have also asked anyone who may hold dashcam, doorbell or other footage from that period to contact them.

Thornton made a specific appeal to boat owners on Upper Lough Erne who may have seen the boat on the lough during those dates. He urged anyone with information, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, to contact police. He said such information could prove key in bringing Carrie Mullane home and providing answers for her loved ones.

Charge, Court Date and What Happens Next

The 35-year-old man has been charged with murder and with preventing the lawful burial of a corpse. He is scheduled to appear before Dungannon court on Saturday morning. Charges have been brought at this stage, and the accused has not yet been tried, so he is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

For Carrie Mullane's family and friends, the charge brings the investigation into a formal court process, while the search for her remains active. Thornton described her as a much-loved mother, sister and friend who is greatly missed by everyone who knows and loves her. Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the PSNI, which is continuing to look for the answers her family is waiting for.