Man Charged with Murder of Iranian Woman in Clifden, Co Galway

A man has been charged with the murder of an Iranian woman in Clifden, Co Galway. The accused, Ali Sohrabi, appeared before a special sitting of Galway District Court on Saturday evening and was remanded in custody to Castlerea Prison. Sohrabi had the proceedings of the hearing translated to him in Persian.

A man has been charged with the murder of Masoumeh Jafri Manojan near Clifden , Co Galway . The body of the Iranian woman, also called Masuma Sohrabi , was discovered on Thursday at Waterloo Bridge near an International Protection Accommodation Service (Ipas) residence on the outskirts of the town.

She was a 31-year-old mother-of-two, who worked in a hotel in Clifden and was known locally as Atijafari or Ati. Ali Sohrabi (35), of no fixed abode, appeared before a special sitting of Galway District Court on Saturday evening. He was dressed in a green jumper and black trousers. Det Sgt Frank Hand, of Oranmore Garda station, gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution.

He said he arrested Sohrabi at the North West Regional Headquarters in Murrough at 7.45pm on Saturday. The court heard the accused said no when the charge of murder contrary to common law was put to him at 8.12pm. According to the charge sheet, the offence occurred at Couravoughil, Clifden, Co Galway, between May 27th and May 28th. Catherine McDarby, defending, requested her client receive all appropriate psychiatric and medical assistance.

Judge Fiona Lydon remanded Sohrabi in custody to Castlerea Prison to appear before Galway District Court again on Wednesday via video link. Sohrabi had the proceedings of the hearing - which lasted a few minutes - translated to him in Persian. The accused has been charged with the murder of Masoumeh Jafri Manojan, also known as Masuma Sohrabi, who was found dead near Clifden, Co Galway.

The court also heard that Sohrabi was arrested at the North West Regional Headquarters in Murrough at 7.45pm on Saturday. He was charged with murder at 8.12pm and the offence is alleged to have occurred between May 27th and May 28th at Couravoughil, Clifden, Co Galway. The accused has been remanded in custody to Castlerea Prison to appear before Galway District Court again on Wednesday via video link. Sohrabi had the proceedings of the hearing translated to him in Persian





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Murder Ali Sohrabi Masoumeh Jafri Manojan Masuma Sohrabi Clifden Co Galway

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