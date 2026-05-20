Man Convicted of Dangerous Driving Causing Death After Plowing Car into Lorry

Niall O’Halloran, a 57-year-old father of five, was found guilty by a jury for dangerous driving causing the death of a truck driver after he ploughed his Volkswagen Passat into the front of a lorry. O’Halloran was sentenced to seven years in jail, and his car was impounded for a decade.

Niall O’Halloran, a 57-year-old father of five, was convicted of dangerous driving causing the death of a truck driver after ploughing his Volkswagen Passat into the front of a lorry.

He was sentenced to seven years in jail, with the final 12 months suspended, and a 10-year road ban. O’Halloran claimed he was not drunk and that the truck driver caused the accident, attempting to blame the victim. The victim’s family were left devastated by his tragic death. O’Halloran was previously convicted of drink driving in 2011 and had a three-year road ban and a fine imposed on him.

The case highlights the consequences of driving under the influence of alcohol and the impact on victims and their families





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Crime Conviction Dangerous Driving Causing Death Plowing Into Lorry Driving Under The Influence Victim's Family Previous Conviction Car Impounded

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