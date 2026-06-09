Man Critical After Brutal Knife Attack in North Belfast

A man remains in critical condition following a violent stabbing on Kinnaird Avenue, North Belfast. A suspect is in custody after members of the public intervened. Local councillors condemned the attack and called for community safety measures.

A man is fighting for his life after a brutal knife attack in North Belfast late on Monday night, June 8. Police were called to Kinnaird Avenue at approximately 10:30pm, where the victim was discovered with severe injuries and rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Officers arrested another man at the scene, who remains in custody, after members of the public intervened. Detectives have sealed off the area and are expected to maintain a presence as their investigation continues. Belfast City Council member Paul McCusker described the scenes as horrific, praising the bravery of those residents who intervened. He expressed hope that the victim survives and that his family receives support.

Local DUP councillor Jordan Doran said he was left shocked and deeply concerned by footage circulating online following the stabbing. He noted many residents have contacted him expressing concerns about community safety and seeking reassurance. He stated violence of this nature has no place in North Belfast and he will engage with the PSNI and relevant agencies urgently. DUP councillor Nicola Verner also expressed horror and deep concern, noting the incident caused fear and anxiety within the local community.

She added there is a clear need for swift action to reassure residents and ensure they feel protected. A PSNI spokesperson confirmed police responded to a stabbing report shortly after 10:30pm on June 8. A man has been arrested and is in custody, while a second man was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Officers will remain in the area for enquiries and ask anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash‑cam or CCTV footage to contact Tennent Street on the non‑emergency number 101, quoting reference 1654 08/06/26. The investigation is ongoing





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North Belfast Stabbing Knife Attack Belfast PSNI Investigation Kinnaird Avenue Incident Community Safety Concerns

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Stabbing in North Belfast Leaves One Man Hospitalized, One ArrestedA serious stabbing incident occurred on Kinnaird Avenue in north Belfast late Monday night, resulting in one man being hospitalized with serious injuries and another taken into police custody. Police maintain a strong presence at the scene and are appealing for witnesses and any dash cam or CCTV footage.

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