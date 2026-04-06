Man Denied Bail After Dame Street Assault on Twin Sisters

Shando Alfa, a 27-year-old man, was denied bail after being charged with assault causing harm to twin sisters and a passerby on Dame Street. The incident involved a broken glass bottle and followed the rejection of unwanted advances. The court heard details of a violent and unprovoked attack, supported by CCTV footage and witness statements. Alfa faces potential charges under the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

In a disturbing incident on Dublin 's Dame Street , two teenage twin sisters were victims of a violent assault after rejecting unwanted advances from a man. Shando Alfa, a 27-year-old Somali national with no fixed address, has been denied bail following the incident. He is charged with assault causing harm to the two 18-year-old women and to a male passerby who attempted to intervene.

The attack, described by investigating Garda Colm Carroll as violent and unprovoked, involved the use of a broken glass bottle. Details of the assault were revealed during a contested bail hearing at Dublin District Court, presided over by Judge Ciaran Liddy. The alleged offences fall under section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years upon conviction. The incident occurred shortly before 2:30 am when the sisters were attempting to cross Dame Street. They were approached by Mr. Alfa, who they did not know. The prosecution alleged that Alfa began pestering them and making unwanted advances, which the sisters rejected. Despite their repeated requests for him to leave them alone, he persisted. A passerby intervened, asking Alfa to leave the women alone, which led to a brutal assault. Alfa is accused of attacking the passerby with the broken glass bottle, striking him in the head. The twins then attempted to intervene and were also subjected to violence. One sister was grabbed by the head, pulled down, punched in the face, and suffered a deep laceration to her hand, believed to be caused by a sharp object wielded by Alfa. Her sister was also struck on the head, resulting in a cut that may have been caused by the same object. The sisters were transported by ambulance to Tallaght University Hospital. One required staples for two deep lacerations on her head and suffered bruising under her eye. The second sister required stitches for a deep cut on her hand and will need surgery. Green glass was recovered from the twins' injuries. The injured passerby received stitches at Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown, and medical staff removed glass from his wound. The court was presented with high-quality CCTV footage of the incident, along with camera phone recordings with audio. The footage showed the young women pleading with the man to leave them alone before the assault. The Garda stated that the accused was clearly visible in the video evidence holding the broken bottle and making stabbing motions. The accused made no effort to conceal his identity and was still in possession of the broken bottle when he was arrested. During his interview, he made no comment to the questions posed by the authorities. The two young women provided statements detailing the assault, describing the prolonged harassment and unwanted advances that preceded the attack. The passerby, who was also attacked, wishes to cooperate with the investigation, but he has not yet provided a statement because he was still receiving treatment for his injuries. The court heard that the accused first became known to be in the country in February 2025; however, there was no record of his port of entry. Considering the absence of family ties or any established connection to the country, the Garda expressed significant concerns about the risk of flight and the possibility of additional charges being filed. Garda Carroll also indicated that he believed the accused exhibited a clear propensity for violence. The defence solicitor, Kate McGhee, challenged the assertion that her client was clearly identifiable in the video evidence. However, Garda Carroll affirmed that the footage was of excellent quality and allowed for clear identification of the accused. The video evidence was not played during the bail hearing. The defence submitted that Mr. Alfa, who is presumed innocent, could face a lengthy period in custody awaiting trial. They argued that the accused, who previously resided in Co. Wicklow, could be released on bail subject to various conditions if he provided an address. However, Judge Liddy denied bail, citing the seriousness of the charges and the risk of flight





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