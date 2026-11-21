A 49-year-old man is in custody following a violent assault in Tralee that left a 36-year-old victim in a critical condition with severe head injuries.

Gardaí in County Kerry are currently questioning a 49-year-old man in connection with a severe assault that occurred in Tralee, leaving the victim in critical condition. The violent incident took place at Glen Castle Park in the Caherweesheen area, just off the Castlemaine Road, on Friday afternoon. Emergency services were alerted by passersby who witnessed the altercation, prompting a rapid response from police who arrived to find one man severely injured.

The Assault Incident and Immediate Aftermath

The trouble began at approximately 3:40 pm on Friday when a disagreement erupted between two men who had been drinking together in the park. According to Gardaí, the altercation escalated quickly, resulting in one man being struck repeatedly on the head with a glass bottle. The weapon broke during the attack, causing multiple cuts and lacerations to the victim's head. It is believed that the blows were sufficient to knock the man unconscious immediately.

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Paramedics rushed the injured 36-year-old to University Hospital Kerry upon arrival. Medical staff determined that his injuries were life-threatening, and he was placed in an induced coma following emergency surgery. As of Saturday, the victim remains in a critical condition in the intensive care unit, with his long-term prognosis depending on the extent of the brain trauma sustained during the assault.

Arrest and Detention Under Criminal Justice Act

Upon the arrival of Gardaí at the scene, the 49-year-old suspect was arrested. He was transported to Tralee Garda station where he has been detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act. This legal provision allows gardaí to hold suspects for a maximum of 24 hours for questioning without formal charges being filed immediately. The suspect remains in custody while investigators continue their preliminary lines of inquiry regarding the night's events.

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Gardaí have cordoned off the area around Glen Castle Park to preserve the integrity of the crime scene. Technical examination teams are actively processing the location for forensic evidence, with a specific focus on locating the bottle used in the attack. The presence of broken glass fragments at the site is a crucial piece of physical evidence that links the suspect to the violent act against the 36-year-old victim.

Police Investigation and Community Appeal

Investigators are working to establish the full context of the relationship between the two men involved. Gardaí believe that both individuals are known to homeless services in the town, suggesting they may have been frequenting the park for some time before the row broke out. This context is being explored to determine if there were any prior incidents or underlying issues that contributed to the sudden violence.

To assist with the investigation, officers are conducting door-to-door inquiries in the adjoining housing estates to gather witness statements. They are specifically canvassing for any CCTV footage that may have captured the events leading up to or during the assault. The police are urging anyone who was in the Caherweesheen area between 2 pm and 4 pm on Friday to come forward with information.

Call for Public Assistance and Witnesses

Gardaí are particularly anxious to speak to passing motorists who may have dashcam footage of the incident. The short window of time during which the assault occurred means that visual evidence from vehicles traveling along the Castlemaine Road could be vital. Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact Tralee Garda station on 066 7102300. The public appeal highlights the urgent need for additional witnesses to help piece together the timeline of events.