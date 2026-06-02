Man dies after alleged assault and river crossing near Islandbridge War Memorial Gardens

A man in his thirties was treated after an alleged assault near the War Memorial Gardens in Islandbridge, swam across the River Liffey, and later died in hospital. Gardaí are investigating and seeking witnesses and CCTV footage.

On the night of Saturday 30 May 2026 a series of disturbing events unfolded in Dublin , centred on the War Memorial Gardens in Islandbridge and the nearby Chapelizod Road.

Around 10.20 p.m., emergency crews were alerted to a man who had apparently swum across the River Liffey and reached the banks adjacent to Chapelizod Road after an alleged assault in the vicinity of the memorial gardens. Gardaí from the Ballyfermot district arrived promptly, together with personnel from the Dublin Fire Brigade, to assess the situation and provide first aid.

The individual, a man in his thirties, was examined on site and then taken by ambulance to St. James' Hospital for further treatment. Despite the rapid response from both police and medical services, his condition deteriorated and he died on Sunday 31 May 2026. The incident has prompted a thorough investigation led by a Senior Investigating Officer.

Garda spokespersons confirmed that all aspects of the case are being examined, including the circumstances that led the victim to cross the Liffey, the nature of the alleged assault, and the events that followed on the riverbank. Authorities have stressed that they are treating the matter with the utmost seriousness, given the potential involvement of multiple parties and the public safety implications of someone entering the river at night.

Surveillance footage from nearby cameras, as well as dash‑cam recordings from vehicles travelling the area between 9.00 p.m. and 10.45 p.m., are being actively sought to piece together a timeline of events and identify any witnesses who may have observed the incident or its aftermath. In an ongoing appeal, the Gardaí are urging anyone who was in the vicinity at the specified time, or who possesses any form of video evidence, to come forward.

Those with relevant material are asked to submit it directly to the Clondalkin Garda Station at 01 666 7600, to the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or to any other Garda station. The public's cooperation is deemed essential to establish a clear picture of what transpired, to determine whether foul play was involved, and to bring any responsible individuals to justice. The investigation remains active, and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available





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