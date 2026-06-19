Man Dies Following Assault in West Belfast; Police Seek Witnesses and Evidence

A man has died after being assaulted outside licensed premises in the Suffolk Road area of west Belfast on Friday evening. Carl Holland, the victim, sustained a serious head injury and later died in hospital. Police are investigating the incident, which began with a verbal altercation inside the venue, and have arrested and bailed three individuals. Authorities urge anyone with information or footage to come forward.

A man has died following an assault in the Suffolk Road area of west Belfast last Friday. A spokesperson for the Police Service of Northern Ireland ( PSNI ) confirmed that Carl Holland passed away after being attacked outside licensed premises in the area on the night of Friday, June 12.

The incident occurred at approximately 9pm when a male suspect arrived by taxi, punched the victim, and then left in the same vehicle. Holland was taken to hospital with a serious head injury and remained in a critical condition until his untimely death. The PSNI spokesperson expressed that thoughts are with Holland's family and friends during this extremely difficult time. According to police inquiries, a verbal altercation had taken place inside the premises earlier that same evening.

A 20-year-old man was previously arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent but was subsequently released on bail to allow for further inquiries. Additionally, a 46-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm and also bailed as investigations continue. The police are appealing for anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward.

They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the assault or the earlier altercation and may have captured footage, whether from CCTV, mobile phone, or dashcam. Members of the public can contact officers on 101 or report online at psni.police.uk/makeareport, quoting reference number 1174 13/06/26. The spokesperson also stated that they want Carl Holland's loved ones to know that the community stands with them as they endure this period of grief and heartbreak





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Assault Belfast PSNI Carl Holland Suffolk Road Homicide Investigation Bail Witness Appeal CCTV Verbal Altercation

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