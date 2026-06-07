Man Dies in Garda Custody in Dublin, Fiosrú Launches Investigation

A man in his thirties became unresponsive in a cell at a Dublin Garda station and was pronounced dead despite resuscitation attempts. The Garda oversight body Fiosrú is now investigating the incident under the Policing Act.

A man in his thirties died after becoming unresponsive in a Garda station cell in Dublin on Saturday, prompting an investigation by the police oversight body Fiosrú .

The man was discovered unresponsive while in custody, and despite immediate resuscitation efforts by Garda members and subsequent medical personnel, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident has been referred to Fiosrú, the new name for the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission, which is now responsible for investigating the circumstances leading to the fatality.

Fiosrú confirmed receiving a mandatory referral from An Garda Síochána under Section 203(1) of the Policing, Security and Community Safety Act 2024, submitted by a Garda Superintendent. Their on-call investigation team attended the location, and inquiries are ongoing to determine the sequence of events and any contributing factors. The deceased has not yet been formally identified, and the cause of death remains under examination as part of the independent inquiry





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Garda Custody Death Fiosrú Police Investigation Dublin

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