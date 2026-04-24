Man Dies Mid-Flight on Cathay Pacific Flight from Manchester to Hong Kong

A 51-year-old passenger passed away during a Cathay Pacific flight from Manchester to Hong Kong. Authorities are investigating the cause of death, with reports indicating the man had been undergoing cancer treatment.

A 51-year-old man tragically died during a long-haul Cathay Pacific flight from Manchester, England, to Hong Kong. The incident occurred on flight CX216, which departed Manchester Airport at 11:04 am British Summer Time on Thursday and arrived at Hong Kong International Airport at 6:53 am Hong Kong Time on Friday, equivalent to 11:53 pm BST on Thursday.

Authorities in Hong Kong were alerted to the situation by air traffic controllers at approximately 6:15 am local time, reporting that a passenger had suddenly collapsed. Initial reports, as detailed by the Hong Kong Free Press, indicate that the man, identified by local media as Mr. Chen, experienced a medical emergency mid-flight. Mr. Chen, according to HK01, was a dedicated insurance broker who had recently moved to the United Kingdom with his family.

Sadly, he had been battling cancer since mid-last year, necessitating frequent travel between Hong Kong and the UK for ongoing medical treatments and to manage his business affairs. The circumstances surrounding his death are currently under investigation, with a post-mortem examination underway to determine the precise cause. Reports suggest that Mr. Chen communicated his discomfort to his wife during the flight, and she diligently checked on his well-being at regular intervals.

However, approximately two hours before the aircraft touched down in Hong Kong, she discovered he had become unresponsive. The Mirror reported on this distressing discovery, highlighting the wife’s attempts to assist her husband during the flight. The crew responded swiftly to the emergency, and a doctor who happened to be onboard immediately provided first aid.

Cathay Pacific released a statement to the South China Morning Post, confirming that both the cabin crew and a medical professional on board administered immediate assistance to the passenger. Upon landing at Hong Kong International Airport, paramedics were immediately dispatched to the aircraft and boarded to provide further medical attention. Despite their efforts, the man was sadly pronounced dead.

The Hong Kong police are handling the investigation and are working to gather all relevant information to understand the events that led to Mr. Chen’s passing. This incident underscores the potential health risks associated with long-distance air travel, particularly for individuals with pre-existing medical conditions. The airline and authorities are cooperating fully to ensure a thorough and transparent investigation. The family of Mr. Chen has been notified and are understandably grieving during this difficult time.

Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses and more information becomes available. The focus remains on supporting the family and understanding the circumstances surrounding this tragic event. The incident has prompted a review of onboard medical emergency procedures by Cathay Pacific to ensure the best possible care for passengers in similar situations in the future. The airline extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased





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Cathay Pacific Flight CX216 Manchester Airport Hong Kong International Airport In-Flight Death

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