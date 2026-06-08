Man Granted Protection Order Against Father Over Fabricated Abuse Narrative and Invasive Recordings

A son obtained a court protection order against his father, who allegedly created a false narrative of incestuous abuse, used deceptive audio recordings to manipulate family members, and prepared documents to seize assets and cut off contact with his mother. The father's actions, which included secret recordings and attempting to coerce confessions, were described as a campaign to destroy the son's life and relationships.

A man has been granted a Protection Order against his father after presenting evidence in Family Law Court that his father has systematically worked to destroy his life by fabricating a false narrative involving alleged sexual abuse.

The core of the father's actions involved playing audio recordings for the man's brother that appeared to be of the man and his mother engaged in intimate acts. The man emphatically denied any wrongdoing, stating in court, I want to make this very clear - my mum has never touched me or harmed or raped me or made any kind of sexual advances towards me - ever.

He explained that after his brother heard the recording, the sibling approached him distressed and was pressured to convince him to admit to the fabricated truth. The father's scheme extended beyond the recordings. In his application, the man detailed how his father had prepared a legal document aimed at seizing full control of family assets and severing all contact between the children and their mother, contingent on their signed confessions.

The father allegedly warned that refusal would result in the mother facing a decade in prison. The man described a pattern of intimidation, with his father portraying him as a deeply vulnerable and suicidal individual to the siblings to justify his controlling narrative and isolation tactics. He stated his father's justification for the invasive recordings was a belief that the mother was having an affair, and later a suspicion that the man himself was being abused.

The presence of his father in the family home was described as profoundly stressful, reviving fears of being monitored and controlled in his own private space. Judge Adrian Harris, after hearing the evidence, granted the Protection Order, finding the legal threshold had been met.

However, the judge noted the order does not directly address the father's ongoing dissemination of what the son considers false stories, advising the man to seek further legal counsel on potential remedies to combat that defamation. The case was adjourned until October, with the Protection Order remaining in effect until that hearing





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Protection Order Family Law Court False Accusations Recordings Parental Alienation Estate Dispute Emotional Manipulation

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