Man has 'huge fight' with wife over baby names inspired by children's card game

A man was 'over the moon' when he learned his wife was pregnant with twin girls - and even more so when they were able to easily agree on what to call them. However, when he discovered the meaning behind their names, it resulted in a 'a huge fight' with his wife.

A man was "over the moon" when he learned his wife was pregnant with twin girls - and even more so when they were able to easily agree on what to call them.

Choosing a name for a newborn can be famously difficult , with lots of prospective parents struggling to settle on something they both agree on. While some opt to honour family members or beloved relatives with their choice, others prefer to go for something original in a bid to set their little one apart from the crowd.

One expectant father thought he'd swerved any potential baby name headaches after being impressed with the options his wife suggested for their daughters - but when he discovered the meaning hidden behind them, it resulted in a "a huge fight"





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