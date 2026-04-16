Man Hospitalized Following Alleged Assault in Naas Commercial Premises

Authorities are seeking public assistance in connection with an alleged assault that resulted in a man being hospitalized with serious injuries in Naas, County Kildare. The incident occurred on Newbridge Road on the evening of April 14th. Investigators are particularly interested in any individuals who may have captured video footage of the area around the time of the event.

An appeal for witnesses has been issued by An Garda Siochana following a serious alleged assault that led to a man being hospitalized. The incident reportedly took place at a commercial establishment located on Newbridge Road in Naas , County Kildare . The assault is understood to have occurred around 10:00 PM on Tuesday, April 14th. The male victim, who is in his 30s, subsequently sought medical attention at Naas General Hospital.

While his injuries are described as serious, they are not believed to be life-threatening at this time. Following the incident, Gardaí conducted a thorough technical examination of the premises where the alleged assault transpired, gathering evidence crucial to their ongoing investigation. Detectives are now urging anyone who may have observed any activity or been present in the vicinity of Newbridge Road in Naas on the night in question to come forward and share what they know. This includes individuals who might have been in the area between approximately 9:30 PM and 10:30 PM on Tuesday, April 14th. The Garda investigation is actively pursuing all leads and is particularly keen to review any video footage that may have been captured by members of the public. This includes, but is not limited to, dash-cam footage from vehicles that were traveling on or near Newbridge Road during the specified timeframe. An Garda Siochana has emphasized the importance of this visual evidence in piecing together the events that transpired. They have made a direct plea to anyone who possesses such recordings to make them available to the investigating Gardaí without delay. The cooperation of the public is considered vital in ensuring that a comprehensive understanding of the incident is achieved and that those responsible are brought to justice. The investigation remains active and ongoing, with Gardaí committed to a thorough and diligent inquiry into this serious matter. Information can be provided confidentially to the Garda Confidential Line, ensuring that all tip-offs are handled with discretion. Individuals with any information pertaining to this alleged assault are encouraged to contact Naas Garda Station directly at (045) 884 300. Alternatively, the Garda Confidential Line can be reached at 1800 666 111, offering a secure and anonymous channel for reporting. Any Garda station across the country will also accept information related to this case. The Gardaí reiterate their commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the community and are working diligently to resolve this incident. The focus remains on gathering all available evidence and speaking with potential witnesses to ascertain the full circumstances surrounding the assault. The Irish Mirror is dedicated to providing comprehensive coverage of such important local news, and readers are encouraged to make the publication their preferred source on Google for exclusive stories and must-read content delivered promptly. Further updates on this ongoing investigation will be provided as they become available





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Assault Naas County Kildare Hospitalization Witness Appeal

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