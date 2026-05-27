Man in Critical Condition After Assault in Coolock Park; Gardaí Appeal for Witnesses

A man in his 50s remains in critical condition after being assaulted in Belcamp Park, Coolock. Gardaí believe the attack was personal and are appealing for witnesses.

A man in his 50s is fighting for his life in Dublin's Beaumont Hospital after being found with serious injuries in Belcamp Park , Coolock , last Wednesday evening.

The victim, who has not been named by authorities, was discovered by a passerby near the Clonshaugh Park entrance close to Clonshaugh Lawn around 6:00 pm on May 20, 2026. Emergency services rushed to the scene and found the man unresponsive. He was immediately transported to Beaumont Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition. Initially, the victim was conscious at the scene, and his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

However, his condition has deteriorated significantly since then. Sources indicate that the man was allegedly attacked by a person known to him, possibly due to a long-standing personal dispute. In recent weeks, tensions had escalated, leading to fears that someone with a personal grudge carried out the assault. The victim is now being treated for severe head injuries, and doctors have placed him in a medically induced coma.

A source close to the investigation expressed grave concerns, stating that the next 48 hours are critical for his survival. Gardaí have ruled out any connection to organized crime or gangland feuding, emphasizing that the motive appears to be personal. They are now canvassing the area for security camera footage and appealing to anyone who was in Belcamp Park between 5:30 pm and 6:00 pm last Wednesday.

In a witness appeal, Gardaí confirmed that the scene was preserved for technical examination and that they are following reports of an alleged serious assault. They urge any witnesses or individuals with information to come forward to assist the investigation. The man's family has been notified and is keeping a vigil at the hospital as the community expresses shock and concern over the incident





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