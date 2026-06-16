Man in his 70s dies after being struck by Luas in Dublin city centre

A fatal road traffic incident occurred on Marlborough Street, Dublin 1, on Monday, 15th June 2026, resulting in the death of a 70-year-old pedestrian. Gardai are appealing for witnesses to come forward with any camera footage from the area.

A man in his 70s has died after he was struck by a Luas in Dublin city centre this evening. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported. In a statement, Gardai said they are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic incident on Marlborough Street, Dublin 1, on Monday, 15th June 2026. Shortly after 7pm, Gardai and emergency services were alerted after a pedestrian was struck by a Luas tram. The pedestrian, a male aged in his 70s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No other injuries were reported. The local coroner has been notified and arrangements will be made for a post-mortem examination. The scene is currently being examined and local traffic diversions are in place. Gardai are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Road users and pedestrians with camera footage, including dash-cam, who were in the area of Marlborough Street at the time of the incident are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardai





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Luas Dublin City Centre Fatal Road Traffic Incident Gardai Witnesses

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