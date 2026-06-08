Man jailed for 11 years for 'depraved' sexual abuse of eight-year-old daughter

A man who subjected his eight-year-old daughter to 'depraved' sexual abuse, filming her ordeal, has been jailed for 11 years. The abuse was discovered by his new partner after she found two videos on his phone, and he was arrested in August 2025.

A man who subjected his eight-year-old daughter to 'depraved' sexual abuse , filming her ordeal, has been jailed for 11 years. The abuse was discovered by his new partner after she found two videos on his phone, and he was arrested in August 2025.

The court heard that the man had access to the children for a period of time and they would stay over in his home, but he stopped seeing them from around the middle of 2023. The girl started sleepwalking and was hospitalised for a panic attack, and when asked by specialist interviewers what made her sad, she said 'My Daddy makes promises he never keeps'.

However, she did not make any disclosures of abuse. The videos on the man's phone showed him abusing his daughter and giving her detailed instructions on how to perform sexual acts on him. He told her to carry out certain acts 'like we did before'. The court also heard that the man had six previous convictions, including drugs and road traffic offences.

The judge noted the 'particular depravity of the sexual acts' committed against his own daughter and the 'multiplicity of violations' which occurred. She also took into account the 'extreme and potentially lasting harm and damage caused to (the child) as a consequence of the offences'.

The judge set a headline sentence of 15 years, which she reduced to 11 years taking into account mitigating factors, including the man's guilty plea, his limited previous convictions, his drug addiction at the time and his history of poor mental health. The man is to have no contact with his daughter or her family during this period and no unsupervised access to any children.

He is also to engage in a sex offender programme if deemed suitable, along with other offence-related and victim-focused work. The child's mother outlined in a victim impact statement how her daughter has 'endured profound trauma due to the horrific actions of her father', which has had a 'devastating' impact on her mental and emotional well-being. The now 11-year-old girl suffers from severe anxiety, panic attacks, sleepwalking and night terrors, and has periods of dissociation where she zones out.

The mother asked the court to take into account the 'long term suffering and trauma' the child has endured as a result of her father's actions





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