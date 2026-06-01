Man Jailed for Life After Murdering University Student with Sikh Kirpan Knife

A man who murdered a university student with a Sikh kirpan knife after chillingly declaring 'I am a bad man' has been jailed for life. Vickrum Digwa, 23, was found guilty of murder and carrying a bladed weapon in public. His mother, Kiran Kaur, 53, was found guilty of assisting an offender by removing the weapon from the scene.

A man who murdered a university student with a Sikh kirpan knife after chillingly declaring 'I am a bad man' has been jailed for life.

Vickrum Digwa, 23, launched a brutal attack on 18-year-old Henry Nowak, from Chafford Hundred in Essex, before attempting to cover his tracks with what a judge described as a 'wicked lie' - Henry was stabbed twice in the back of the legs and then fatally in the heart during the attack on Belmont Road in Southampton on December 3, 2025. Digwa was filmed by his victim telling him 'I am a bad man' moments before the murder.

The killer later told Southampton Crown Court that Henry, who he described as drunk, had racially abused him before punching him and knocking his turban off. He was found guilty of murder on Thursday (May 28), and charged with carrying a bladed weapon in public while his mother, Kiran Kaur, 53, was found guilty of assisting an offender by removing the weapon from the scene.

On Monday (June 1), Digwa was jailed for life with a minimum term of 21 years. He had initially claimed he stabbed Henry in self-defence after he had threatened him and grabbed him by the hair, adding that he did not realise he had caused the fatal chest wound.

The court heard how he had 'lied' to officers responding to the incident, telling them that he had not stabbed Henry, despite the student's pleas for help as he told the police he was injured. Officers put the victim in handcuffs as he lay dying in need of first aid.

The crime was picked up by tech billionaire Elon Musk, who offered to fund a private prosecution against the police, and the Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating the circumstances of the incident. Henry's dad, Mark Nowak, broke down in tears while reading his victim impact statement at the sentencing hearing, describing his family's heartbreaking loss of his 'beautiful son'.

Olivia, the sister of Henry Nowak, spoke directly to the defendant as she told him: 'If you had known him, you would never have hurt him.

' She also told the court: 'My brother was my first best friend, an unbreakable bond; we lived our life to the fullest together. ' Prosecutor Nicholas Lobbenberg KC told the court that Digwa, who had been training with weapons since the age of 12, had spoken of the kirpan used in the killing in 'loving terms' and 'sleeps in a bedroom with an arsenal of weapons'.

He explained that while Sikhs are legally permitted to carry a kirpan, the discreet wearing of a small dagger beneath clothing is sufficient to meet the requirements of the faith. Mr Lobbenberg said the defendant had 'chosen' to carry two knives, one concealed and the larger blade, later used in the killing, openly displayed.

'This is a man who likes weapons,' he added. 'He thinks a knife is a suitable wedding present for his brother.





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