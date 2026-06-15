Man Jailed for Six Years for Raping Best Friend While She Slept with Grandchild

A man has been sentenced to six years in prison for raping his best friend while she slept next to her infant grandchild. The victim endured significant trauma, including loss of security, fear of leaving home, and missing time with a dying family member. The court heard how the perpetrator, claiming consensual sex, took advantage of a long-standing friendship to gain entry to the victim's home. The judge emphasized the breach of trust and the profound impact on the victim's life, imposing a seven-year sentence with the final year suspended on conditions.

A man who raped his best friend while she slept beside her grandchild in a Moses basket has been jailed for six years. The incident occurred on one charge of raping the woman in her home on May 25, 2022.

A local garda told Kevin White SC, prosecuting, that the woman had gone to bed around midnight and had taken her infant grandchild with her to her bedroom. The child was placed in a Moses basket by her bed, she had her period at the time and she took a sleeping tablet. She later woke up to find she was naked and there was a person on top of her having sex with her.

She managed to push the person off and left her bedroom. She said her friend, the accused, then came out of her bedroom. He was naked on top and his bottoms were around his ankles. Mr White said the woman later had to call gardaí as the man refused to leave her home.

She and her son managed to get him out of the house at one point but he returned moments later and was banging on the doors and windows before he came around the back of the house and tried to gain entry there. The man was arrested for a public order offence and the gardaí returned to the house the following morning in an effort to find the man's phone.

Mr White said the woman later told her son what had happened and they reported the rape to the gardaí. She was treated in a local Sexual Assault Treatment Unit and was found to have bruising and a small cut to her vagina. The man was arrested but maintained that the sex was consensual. He said he and the woman had sex numerous times previously and he would often call over during the night.

A victim impact statement, read into the record by the prosecuting garda, said the woman used to "generally love life".

"I feel the light that used to shine so bright is extinct," the woman continued. She described feeling like "a zombie" living on auto-pilot. She said she was afraid to leave her house alone and never slept in her bedroom again, instead sleeping on her couch. She said she lost out on quality time with her dying brother, who has since passed away, as she was afraid to leave the house.

The woman said she has put in to transfer her accommodation and that the rape had "shattered my sense of security in my home". She said she was handing the man the guilt and described the "shame, self hatred and distrust that was never mine to carry". The woman thanked the gardaí, her wonderful friends and family for sticking by her and the judge and jury for hearing her case.

The judge thanked her for her victim impact statement which gave "valuable insight" into how the rape impacted her. Brendan Grehan SC, defending, said his client does not accept the verdict of the jury and maintains that he had consensual sex with the woman. He asked the court to accept that there was no gratuitous violence in the case. He said it was a sad case as his client and the woman "had been friends all their lives".

Sentencing the man on Monday, Mr Justice Paul Burns said the man had been a trusted friend of the victim who took advantage of the relationship to gain admission to her home and carry out the offence there. He noted the significant adverse effect it has had on the woman.

He set a headline sentence of eight years imprisonment and, taking all the circumstances of the case into account, imposed a sentence of seven years with the final year suspended for three years to encourage rehabilitation. The conditions of the suspension include three years' probation supervision and attending any therapies or courses directed by that service





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Rape Sexual Assault Trusted Friend Victim Impact Sentence Probation Consensual Sex Claim Home Invasion Trauma Jury Verdict

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