Gardaí investigate the death of a male pedestrian in his 60s after a scrambler motorcycle fled the scene of a fatal crash in Ballina on Friday evening.

A male pedestrian in his 60s has died following a fatal hit-and-run incident involving a suspected scrambler motorcycle in Ballina. The tragic collision occurred at approximately 9:25 pm on Friday at Mercy Park on McDermott Street. The victim sustained serious injuries and was transported to Mayo University Hospital for emergency treatment. Despite medical efforts, the pedestrian was subsequently pronounced dead.

Garda Response and Scene Examination

Gardaí and emergency services responded to reports of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian at the specified location. Authorities confirmed that the vehicle involved, which is believed to be a scrambler motorcycle, failed to remain at the scene after the crash. A postmortem examination is scheduled to take place in due course to determine the official cause of death. Furthermore, Garda technical specialists are currently examining the collision site to gather forensic evidence and reconstruct the events leading to the fatality.

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Witness Appeal for Video Footage

Gardaí are urgently appealing for witnesses to come forward with information regarding the incident. Investigators are specifically requesting that road users who may have camera footage of a scrambler motorcycle in Ballina on Friday evening contact the police. The public is also asked to share any visual evidence captured in the vicinity of Mercy Park, locally known as Parkside, between 9:00 pm and 9:30 pm on that day.

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Contacting Authorities with Information

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation can contact Ballina Garda station directly on (096) 20560. Alternatively, members of the public may call the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111. Individuals can also provide details to any Garda station in the region. The police continue to urge anyone with knowledge of the scrambler motorcycle's movements to assist in the ongoing investigation.