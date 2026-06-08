Man Left Flabbergasted by €2.50 Price Tag for a Bottle of Water in Benidorm

A man recently purchased a bottle of water in Benidorm, but people couldn't get over the price. Harry left tourists floored when he documented his recent shopping experience at the holiday hotspot, the cost of items can leave people rather taken aback, and he recently highlighted something noteworthy at the popular tourist hotspot.

A man recently purchased a bottle of water in Benidorm , but people couldn't get over the price. Harry left tourists floored when he documented his recent shopping experience at the holiday hotspot, the cost of items can leave people rather taken aback, and he recently highlighted something noteworthy at the popular tourist hotspot.

As it happens, viewers were left astonished when he purchased a bottle of water recently, with the price tag leaving them genuinely flabbergasted after he documented his experience. In a frank video posted online, he said: You won't believe how much it costs to get one bottle of water here on the Benidorm strip. You couldn't get more Benidorm strip than this. Let's go in and get some water.

OK, one bottle of water. We're going to go for a normal water to make this a fair exercise. They've got loads of lovely crisps as well. That's nice.

To be fair they do have some really decent drinks in here. I'm going to get this Lipton. It looks well nice. And, just like that guys, one water, one Lipton came to a total of €2.50, but I did ask.

It's €1 for a bottle of water. So it is a lot more expensive in a local shop like that but, if you do go to a proper Spanish supermarket, you could probably get this for 20 or 30 cent. If you are looking for a bargain, I would recommend getting this from a Spanish supermarket. If you can't, €1 for a nice, cold bottle of water, not going to go wrong with that.

What do you reckon? One remarked: How enlightening. Another chimed in: Think I paid €3 in one shop! A third responded: You have to go out of the strip to get a bottle of water for 20 cent.

Meanwhile, a fourth observed: Thought it was going be like 10 quid. Others reckoned it represented decent value. Someone else weighed in with: €1 is an excellent price to support local shops. One more pointed out: That was great.

According to reports, in Benidorm, a bottle of water typically ranges from €0.40 to €2.50, depending on your point of purchase





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