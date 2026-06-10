Man Loses Eye in Belfast Stabbing Attack as Disorder Spreads Across Northern Ireland

A man has lost his left eye following a brutal stabbing in north Belfast, with the suspect charged with attempted murder. The incident has heightened tensions amid broader unrest in the region, prompting police appeals for calm.

A violent attack in north Belfast has resulted in catastrophic injuries for one man and sparked broader concerns about public order in the region. Stephen Ogilvie suffered the loss of his left eye during a brutal stabbing incident on Kinnaird Avenue.

The accused, Hadi Alodid, 30, appeared in Belfast Magistrates' Court charged with attempted murder, making threats to kill an NHS radiographer, and possession of a knife. The incident occurred around 10:30pm on Monday, June 8. During the court hearing, it was disclosed that Ogilvie's injuries were catastrophic, leading to the permanent loss of his left eye.

Alodid, whose address is on Duncairn Avenue in Belfast, refused legal representation and made no reply to the charges when they were presented through an Arabic interpreter. He appeared via videolink. The charges relate specifically to the attack on Stephen Ogilvie and a separate threat against an NHS radiographer on the same day. A kitchen knife was recovered by police.

Disturbing footage of the attack circulated online, showing a man repeatedly stabbing another man who was on the ground in a residential street. The video also captures members of the public intervening, with one person wielding what looked like a hurling stick to try and stop the assault. Police arrived quickly and made an arrest at the scene. The alleged attack has ignited significant tensions in Belfast and occurs against a backdrop of ongoing unrest in parts of Northern Ireland.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) reported that disorder broke out in several locations on Tuesday evening. Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson stated that sporadic pockets of disorder had emerged across Northern Ireland, including incidents where vehicles were set on fire. He urged the public to remain calm, act responsibly, and avoid activities that could endanger themselves or others. He confirmed that officers were deployed on the ground, working with partner agencies to respond to incidents and maintain safety.

Henderson also appealed for calm and asked influential voices within local communities to promote peaceful protest and discourage any involvement in violence or disorder. The combination of a brutal personal attack and subsequent public disorder highlights the fragile security situation in some areas of Northern Ireland. Authorities are facing the challenge of containing localized violence while investigating the specific circumstances of the stabbing.

The court proceedings against Hadi Alodid are ongoing, and the severe injuries sustained by Stephen Ogilvie underscore the violence of the incident. The PSNI's public appeals reflect an effort to prevent further escalation and to encourage community leadership in quelling unrest. This case illustrates how a single violent act can quickly become a catalyst for wider social tension, especially in a context where community relations may already be strained.

The authorities are therefore managing both the criminal investigation and the broader public order implications. The sight of bystanders attempting to intervene, as shown in the footage, also points to a community response in the face of violence, even as other elements of the community may resort to disorder.

The coming days will likely see continued police presence and legal proceedings as the justice system processes the charges against Alodid and as officials monitor the situation for further outbreaks of violence. The loss of an eye for the victim represents a permanent and devastating consequence of the attack, a detail emphasized in court and likely to be a key factor in the eventual sentencing if a conviction is secured.

The charges include a threat against an NHS worker, which adds another dimension of concern regarding the safety of essential service personnel. The use of a kitchen knife as a weapon is also a common factor in many violent crimes, raising questions about access to such items. The overall narrative is one of a violent crime with severe personal harm, occurring within a wider environment of societal unrest that authorities are struggling to contain.

The police statement's emphasis on avoiding risk and encouraging peaceful protest suggests a fear that the incident could be exploited to fuel further conflict. Theインターネット footage, while disturbing, serves as evidence in the prosecution case and also as a public record of the attack's brutality and the attempts by civilians to stop it. The legal process continues with Alodid's next court appearance awaited.

The situation remains tense as Belfast and other parts of Northern Ireland deal with the aftermath of both the specific attack and the general disorder. This is a developing story with multiple layers: a shocking act of violence, a victim with life-altering injuries, a suspect in custody, and a community and police force on alert for further incidents. The intersection of these elements makes it a significant news item concerning crime, public safety, and community stability in Northern Ireland





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Belfast Stabbing Northern Ireland Unrest Attempted Murder Stephen Ogilvie Hadi Alodid PSNI Public Disorder

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