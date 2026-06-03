Man pleads guilty to arson attack on IPAS centre in Dundalk, mother and newborn among those rescued

A 23-year-old man pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage by fire to an IPAS centre in Dundalk, Co Louth, on Halloween night, leading to the evacuation of five adults and nine children, including a mother and her 20-day-old baby who were rescued from a balcony.

On Halloween night, October 31, 2025, a devastating arson attack occurred at an International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS) centre on Georges Street in Dundalk , County Louth.

The attack, which involved petrol being poured and set alight on the internal stairs, forced the evacuation of five adults and nine children, including a mother and her 20-day-old baby who had to be rescued from an upstairs balcony. The fire caused significant damage and panic, with residents trapped on upper floors and heavy smoke filling the building.

The Dundalk Circuit Court heard that Jonathan Judge, 23, of Irish Street, Ardee, pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage by fire, being reckless as to whether life would be endangered. Judge has nine previous convictions including theft, robbery, possession of knives, drugs, and public order offences. The court was told that on the night of the fire, a resident leaving the centre saw two masked men on bicycles, one carrying a bottle believed to contain petrol.

After being challenged, they left, but five minutes later a fire broke out. CCTV footage obtained from inside the building and surrounding areas showed two persons on bicycles in an alleyway behind the IPAS centre interacting with a resident before leaving the scene. A third male met the two males about 200 yards away, and then the CCTV showed that third male continuing down Georges Street, kicking in the front door, pouring accelerant on the stairs, and lighting it.

As the fire engulfed the stairway, the male fled. Detective Garda Michael Dixon identified that third male as the defendant. Yellow and black gloves matching those worn by the suspect were found in a nearby bin. During his garda interviews, Judge initially denied involvement, stating that his own home in Moneymore had been subjected to six arson attacks between 2018 and 2023, so he would not engage in such behavior.

However, he later admitted to the offense. The court heard that seven residents were upstairs - one adult and six children - and four adults and three children downstairs at the time of the fire. Eleven residents were not present. One mother described rushing to find her eight-year-old, seven-year-old, and 17-month-old children while holding her three-week-old baby.

She also cared for a 12-year-old and another eight-year-old. All were rescued from the balcony. Six children were covered in soot and coughing, and all rescued were taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation. The court heard people were on window ledges, shouting, trapped in top-floor apartments as heavy smoke surrounded them.

The internal stairs were on fire, leaving no other exit. The fire was determined to be malicious, with petrol used as an accelerant. In victim impact statements read on behalf of seven adult victims, they described the event as a frightening and traumatic experience. They stated that their children continue to show signs of fear and anxiety, fearing that they would die.

Many victims noted that they fled their own countries and came to Ireland seeking safety, expecting to be protected from such horrors. One victim said she still remembers the screams, while another said the trauma from her country resurfaced. The defendant, who was introduced to criminality at a young age and known to gardai since age 12, has a history of drug and alcohol dependency and no employment history.

The case highlights the vulnerability of asylum seekers and the serious consequences of such hate-fueled acts. The court adjourned sentencing for a later date to allow for a probation report and assessment of the defendant's background. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by arson and the ongoing challenges faced by those seeking refuge. The community in Dundalk has been left shaken, and support services have been offered to the victims.

The judicial process will continue to ensure justice is served and that such acts are condemned





IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Arson IPAS Centre Dundalk Jonathan Judge Halloween Rescue Baby Court

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Byrne Overcomes Years of Injury Hell to Shine in Louth's VictoryLouth's star player, Byrne, has overcome years of injury hell to shine in their recent victory. Byrne suffered devastating ACL ruptures in 2016 and 2023, and his first season in the AFL in 2015 was wiped out by a hamstring injury. However, he has now returned to the peak of the game and credits his business, Bodyrock Reformer Pilates, with helping him to recover better post-game. Byrne and his Wee County colleagues are looking forward to seeing who they will face in the draw and are hoping to push on after their recent victory.

Read more »

Louth goalkeeper Niall McDonnell discusses half-time adjustments in win over DublinLouth goalkeeper Niall McDonnell talks about the team's half-time adjustments in their win over Dublin, highlighting the importance of fixing issues from the first day and the impact of Dublin's slight alterations to their game.

Read more »

Louth Face Venue Dilemma for Championship Match Amid Stadium ConstructionLouth must nominate an alternative home venue for their Round 2A Sam Maguire Cup clash as their new stadium remains under construction. Possible options include Parnell Park or Páirc Esler, while Breffni Park is unavailable. Armagh captain focuses on the team rather than the venue, and other Round 2A matchups are previewed.

Read more »

Louth Player Wins €1,000,500 in Special Lotto Plus RaffleA player from Louth won €1,000,500 in the National Lottery's Lotto Plus Raffle special draw on Saturday. The winning ticket, sold at Malone's Londis in Ardee, Co. Louth, earned the holder the top prize of €1 million in addition to the standard €500 for matching the winning raffle number 8275. The winner is now the 14th National Lottery millionaire of 2026 and is advised to contact the prize claims team.

Read more »